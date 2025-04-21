Pegadaian Cleans Prayer Rugs in Greater Jakarta's Mosques

The Jakarta Globe
April 21, 2025 | 5:46 pm
(Photo Courtesy of Pegadaian)
(Photo Courtesy of Pegadaian)

Jakarta. State-run pawnbroker Pegadaian recently cleaned the prayer mats of 50 mosques across the Greater Jakarta area. 

The initiative had already taken place since February 2025 as part of the company's commitment to help Muslims celebrate the Eid al-Fitr. 

"We want to be present not only as a financing company, but also as a friend to the community. This time, we are also starting to pay attention to the facilities and infrastructure of places of worship," Pegadaian's president director Damar Latri Setiawan said. 

Mosque carpets are an important part of Muslim worship. However, many mosques still do not have the resources to maintain their carpets regularly. Dust, bacteria, and invisible particles often settle in carpet fibers, making them less suitable as sacred places of worship.

According to Damar, this program also aligns with Pegadaian's commitment to the sustainable development goal on sustainable cities and communities. 

"A mosque is not just a place of worship, but also a place to gather, learn, and foster good values. Thank you Pegadaian, for helping us maintain the sanctity of Allah's house," Hasan, one of the people in charge of a local mosque in Depok, said. 

