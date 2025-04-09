Pegadaian Digital App Undergoes Maintenance to Improve Services

Yovanda Noni
April 9, 2025 | 10:43 am
Pegadaian Digital undergoes system maintenance on April 8, 2025. (Photo Courtesy of Pegadaian)
Pegadaian Digital undergoes system maintenance on April 8, 2025. (Photo Courtesy of Pegadaian)

Jakarta. State-owned pawnbroker Pegadaian announced that it had conducted system maintenance on its digital application on Tuesday.

The company wrote an apology letter to its customers for the inconvenience.

“We would like to sincerely apologize to all customers for the issues that have occurred on the Pegadaian Digital application since this morning. However, customers do not need to worry as their personal data and gold balances are guaranteed to be safe," Pegadaian's corporate secretary Dwi Hadi Atmaka, also known as Aat, said.

According to Aat, the maintenance is part of the system update aimed at enhancing the service quality of the Pegadaian Digital app. People can also still access Pegadaian's products and services at its outlets for the time being. Services are also accessible at the ultra-micro synergy outlets Senyum and the Pegadaian agents spread across Indonesia.

Aat said that Pegadaian vowed to provide the best services to the customers by upholding good corporate governance with a focus on integrity, transparency, and professionalism. Pegadaian also puts customer satisfaction as a top priority.

For more information, contact Pegadaian's call center at 1500-569 or chat with Pevita via WhatsApp at 08111-1500-569.

Tags:
#Special Updates
Keywords:
