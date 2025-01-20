Pegadaian Digital Lets Users Invest in Gold

Jakarta. Users of Pegadaian Digital can now invest in gold on the app.

Gold is less risky compared to other investment assets. Savings can also be a good option for novice investors or anyone who wishes to make safe and stable investments. Pawnshop Pegadaian has launched gold savings on its digital app, Pegadaian Digital. These services let people invest in gold which will be stored and managed by Pegadaian. The customers will get additional returns in grams. There are several requirements to invest in gold at Pegadaian:

  • Have a Gold Savings account (convenient);

  • Invest in at least 5 grams;

  • Install the latest version of the Pegadaian Digital app (6.1.0);

  • Premium Account.

Users can then follow these steps:

  • Pick Gold Savings and choose Gold Deposit

  • Pick Gold Savings account

  • Determine the term (6/9/12 months) and the amount of gold balance deposited

  • Confirm the transaction

  • Input the PIN code and OTP

  • The Gold Deposit account has been successfully created

  • Certificate will be sent via e-mail.

There are a number of advantages that Pegadaian offers for its gold savings:

Relatively Low Risk of Loss

Not only it is relatively low risk, it is also secure and is immune to inflation.

Get returns

Customers get the benefit of returns from the Gold Savings balance deposited with a return of up to 1 percent per year.

Easy and Convenient

Users can make their transactions via Pegadaian Digital anywhere at anytime.

Safe and Trustworthy

Pegadaian has been registered and supervised by the Financial Services Authority (OJK). Any transactions related to the gold investments  also follow the applicable procedures.

