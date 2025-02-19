Pegadaian Digital Lets You Invest in Gold Without Queuing

Jakarta. State-owned pawnbroker Pegadaian is letting its users invest in gold without having to queue thanks to its Pegadaian Digital App.

Gold is soaring in popularity as its price soars amid the US-China trade war and geopolitical tensions. The long queues of people lining up to buy gold shows how Indonesians are increasingly more aware of the importance of investing in the safe haven gold. According to Pegadaian, which runs Indonesia's first gold bullion bank services, people actually don't need to worry about having to line up for hours. Because gold installment and gold savings are available on Pegadaian Digital app.

Teguh Wahyono, the company's IT and digital director, recently said that Pegadaian Digital was designed to make it easier for customers to transact Pegadaian products, including investments.

"Pegadaian Digital is here to provide an easy, fast, safe and of course comfortable experience for customers in transacting Pegadaian products, including investments in both Gold Installments and Gold Savings. By having Pegadaian Gold Savings, customers can immediately deposit their Gold Savings balance of at least 5 grams in Pegadaian Digital. So customers not only get gains from the increase in gold prices, but also returns from the gold balance that is deposited," Teguh was quoted as saying in a press statement.

According to Teguh, the Financial Services Authority (OJK) supervises all gold savings transactions at Pegadaian, thus ensuring its safety. As Indonesians hunt for gold, Pegadaian recorded Rp 1 trillion worth of gold savings sales, totaling 552 kilograms on April 15-22. The transaction value soared 93.4 percent compared to the same period last month.

One of Pegadaian's customers, Seto (29), shared his experience in using the Pegadaian Digital app.

"I am quite diligent in saving gold at Pegadaian. I like it because it is easy and fast. If I need money, I just pawn my gold savings accordingly. When I get my salary, I can redeem the gold savings. ... And I can make my transactions anywhere and anytime," Seto said.

Gold has gained reputation as a safe haven investment because of its relatively stable nature in all conditions even amid volatile market conditions. In addition to high liquidity, gold is also resistant to inflation to maintain asset value. Gold's price is also expected to continue to rise.

Pegadaian seeks to provide various financial solutions that are beneficial to the community. The company also supports the government's efforts to improve financial literacy from an early age.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: