Pegadaian Digital Showers Users with Tons of Promos

Jakarta. State-run pawnbroker Pegadaian is giving away tons of promos on its digital app as many people enjoy their payday.

The Gajian Emas ('Gold Salary') promo is available on Pegadaian Digital app. This campaign is available between April 25 and May 5. This promo lets Pegadaian's users to begin investing in gold instruments which are often called as a safe haven.

Pegadaian's corporate secretary Dwi Hadi Atmaka, also known as Aat, said that customers could get tons of bonuses just by transacting on Pegadaian Digital and Pegadaian Digital Syariah apps.

“With the promo code BUKATABUNGAN, customers will get a 1 percent discount of up to Rp 50,000 from opening their gold savings, with a minimum initial balance of Rp 100,000. Customers can also take advantage of the promo code GADAIEMAS, to get goldback by 'pawning their gold savings'," Aat said.

"By making a pawn of their gold savings of at least Rp 2.5 million on Pegadaian Digital, users can get a return of gold savings of around Rp 10,000. This applies to multiples with a maximum goldback of Rp 500,000," Aat said.

Check out the Gajian Emas promo:

- BUKUTABUNGAN Promo Code: 1 percent discount for opening Gold Savings. Maximum discount of Rp 50,000, with a minimum initial balance of Rp 100,000.

- GADAIEMAS Promo Code: Goldback Rp 10,000,-/multiple transaction of Rp 2.5 million for Gold Savings Pawn. Minimum loan of Rp 2.5 million. This promo applies to multiples. Maximum Goldback Rp 500,000.

- DISKONBAYAR Promo Code: Discount of Rp 2,500,-/transaction. For pawn and installment payments of at least Rp 1 million. This promo is valid at Pegadaian Digital & Pegadaian Syariah Digital.

Promos are available on Pegadaian Digital and Pegadaian Syariah Digital apps.

A customer can use up to 10 transaction promo codes.

"The Pegadaian Digital app lets people make transactions easier, faster, and safer. They can also do access the app anywhere and anytime,"

