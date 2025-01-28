Pegadaian Digital Users Can Now Send Money Overseas

Jakarta. Pegadaian Digital, the digital platform of the pawnshop Pegadaian, now lets its users send money overseas.

Pegadaian Digital will automatically convert the rupiah remittance money to the selected currency. According to Pegadaian’s SEVP for transformation office Zulfan Adam, the company decided to launch this cross-border transfer after seeing many Indonesians sending money abroad. They would send money for their family members or loved ones’ education, business or traveling needs overseas.

“Ease and speed are a priority at Pegadaian. We hope that we can make it easier for people to send money overseas and meet the people’s increasingly diverse needs,” Zulfan was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

The available currencies on Pegadaian Digital include American dollar, Chinese yuan, dirham, Saudi riyal, Singaporean dollar, Japanese yen, Malaysian ringgit, Hong Kong dollar, Australian dollar, euros, pound sterling,among others. The overseas transfers are available starting at Rp 45,000, while users can make domestic transfers at no less than Rp 15,000.

Follow these steps to send money abroad:

Log on to the PDS (Pegadaian Digital Service) app; Make sure your PDS account is premium; Click “Payment and Top Up”; Select “Send Western Union Money”; Fill in the form on the sender and recipient details; Pick the payment method; Tick the terms and condition box; A notification for the virtual account payment will appear; After payment, the MTCN (money transfer control number) notification will appear. This MTCN will be used to disburse the funds.

