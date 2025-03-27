Pegadaian Director Wins Women’s Inspiration Awards 2025

Jakarta. Elvi Rofiqotul Hidayah, the marketing & product development director at state-run pawnbroker Pegadaian, won an award at the Women’s Inspiration Awards 2025.

She won in the Women in Business Leadership category, particularly the sub-category Creating Indonesia’s First Gold Bank. This recent award recognized Indonesia's inspiring women across various fields, while also commemorating Kartini Day.

The award recognized Elvi for her efforts in establishing Indonesia's first bullion bank. Pegadaian was the first to secure a permit from the Financial Services Authority (OJK) to run bullion businesses. With this license, Pegadaian is permitted to offer bullion-related services, including Gold Deposits, Gold Working Capital Loans, Corporate Gold Custody Services, and Gold Trading.

“We are truly grateful for this recognition. I extend my deepest appreciation to all Pegadaian employees, the OJK, the Coordinating Ministry, the Ministry of State-Owned Enterprises, and all parties involved in developing Pegadaian’s Gold Bank Services,” she said.

Elvi emphasized that the achievement was made possible through collective effort.

“This is the result of our shared hard work, dedication, and collaboration, which enabled us to realize Pegadaian’s Gold Bank to support downstream development and improve the people’s economy by turning Indonesia into a gold-driven economy,” Elvi expressed.

All the inspiring women receiving this award were selected by a panel of competent judges, including prominent university professors, women and child activists, and the CEO of iNews Media Group, Angela Tanoesoedibjo. These award-winning women leaders have demonstrated that leadership can go hand-in-hand with innovation to bring real change.

“As women, we must continue to inspire and innovate in line with our fields and daily activities. We must keep moving forward and prove that women can lead, create, and drive positive change in their communities,” Elvi added.

Pegadaian’s Gold Bank Services are expected to make it easier for the public to invest in gold, especially as gold has recently been regarded as one of the most promising safe-haven investment instruments. As a financial services company that is close to the community, Pegadaian is committed to providing a wide range of financial solutions that benefit the public. Pegadaian supports the government’s efforts to increase financial literacy from an early age, paving the way for a better future and contributing to the vision of a “Golden Indonesia.”

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: