Pegadaian Director Wins Women’s Inspiration Awards 2025

Yovanda Noni
April 30, 2025 | 7:11 pm
SHARE
Marketing & Product Development Director of PT Pegadaian, Elvi Rofiqotul Hidayah. (Special/Exclusive)
Marketing & Product Development Director of PT Pegadaian, Elvi Rofiqotul Hidayah. (Special/Exclusive)

Jakarta. Elvi Rofiqotul Hidayah, the marketing & product development director at state-run pawnbroker Pegadaian, won an award at the Women’s Inspiration Awards 2025.

She won in the Women in Business Leadership category, particularly the sub-category Creating Indonesia’s First Gold Bank. This recent award recognized Indonesia's inspiring women across various fields, while also commemorating Kartini Day.

The award recognized Elvi for her efforts in establishing Indonesia's first bullion bank. Pegadaian was the first to secure a permit from the Financial Services Authority (OJK) to run bullion businesses. With this license, Pegadaian is permitted to offer bullion-related services, including Gold Deposits, Gold Working Capital Loans, Corporate Gold Custody Services, and Gold Trading.

“We are truly grateful for this recognition. I extend my deepest appreciation to all Pegadaian employees, the OJK, the Coordinating Ministry, the Ministry of State-Owned Enterprises, and all parties involved in developing Pegadaian’s Gold Bank Services,” she said.

Elvi emphasized that the achievement was made possible through collective effort.

“This is the result of our shared hard work, dedication, and collaboration, which enabled us to realize Pegadaian’s Gold Bank to support downstream development and improve the people’s economy by turning Indonesia into a gold-driven economy,” Elvi expressed.

All the inspiring women receiving this award were selected by a panel of competent judges, including prominent university professors, women and child activists, and the CEO of iNews Media Group, Angela Tanoesoedibjo. These award-winning women leaders have demonstrated that leadership can go hand-in-hand with innovation to bring real change.

“As women, we must continue to inspire and innovate in line with our fields and daily activities. We must keep moving forward and prove that women can lead, create, and drive positive change in their communities,” Elvi added.

Pegadaian’s Gold Bank Services are expected to make it easier for the public to invest in gold, especially as gold has recently been regarded as one of the most promising safe-haven investment instruments. As a financial services company that is close to the community, Pegadaian is committed to providing a wide range of financial solutions that benefit the public. Pegadaian supports the government’s efforts to increase financial literacy from an early age, paving the way for a better future and contributing to the vision of a “Golden Indonesia.”

Tags:
#Special Updates
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Pegadaian Director Wins Women’s Inspiration Awards 2025
Special Updates 15 hours ago

Pegadaian Director Wins Women’s Inspiration Awards 2025

 The award recognized Pegadaian's Elvi Rofiqotul Hidayah in her efforts to establish Indonesia's first gold bullion bank.
Pegadaian Digital Showers Users with Tons of Promos
Special Updates Apr 29, 2025 | 12:35 pm

Pegadaian Digital Showers Users with Tons of Promos

 State-run pawnbroker Pegadaian is giving away tons of promos on its digital app as many people enjoy their payday.
Pegadaian Digital Lets You Invest in Gold Without Queuing
Special Updates Apr 25, 2025 | 4:31 pm

Pegadaian Digital Lets You Invest in Gold Without Queuing

 State-owned pawnbroker Pegadaian is letting its users invest in gold without having to queue thanks to its Pegadaian Digital App.
Pegadaian's Gold Deposits Now Reach 1 Ton
Special Updates Apr 23, 2025 | 11:49 pm

Pegadaian's Gold Deposits Now Reach 1 Ton

 Pegadaian, which runs Indonesia's first gold bullion bank, recently reported that it had recorded 1 ton in gold deposits.
Pegadaian Cleans Prayer Rugs in Greater Jakarta's Mosques
Special Updates Apr 21, 2025 | 5:46 pm

Pegadaian Cleans Prayer Rugs in Greater Jakarta's Mosques

 The initiative had already taken place since February 2025.
Gold Hoarding Phenomenon in Indonesia: Fear of Missing Out or Rational?
Special Updates Apr 17, 2025 | 7:45 pm

Gold Hoarding Phenomenon in Indonesia: Fear of Missing Out or Rational?

 Galeri 24, a subsidiary of the state-run pawnbroker Pegadaian, is also witnessing the gold popularity among Indonesians.
Pegadaian's Gold Deposits Almost Reach 1 Ton
Special Updates Apr 15, 2025 | 2:29 pm

Pegadaian's Gold Deposits Almost Reach 1 Ton

 Gold is currently rising in popularity as the metal remains stable amid global uncertainties.
Customers Flock to Pegadaian Galeri 24 after Eid Holidays
Special Updates Apr 9, 2025 | 1:15 pm

Customers Flock to Pegadaian Galeri 24 after Eid Holidays

 Gold had grown in popularity as people tried to look for safe-haven investment instruments due to uncertain economic conditions.
Pegadaian Digital App Undergoes Maintenance to Improve Services
Special Updates Apr 9, 2025 | 10:43 am

Pegadaian Digital App Undergoes Maintenance to Improve Services

 Pegadaian ensures that the customers' personal data and gold balances are safe during the system maintenance.
Pegadaian Sends Thousands of People on Free Eid Homecoming Trips
Special Updates Mar 27, 2025 | 1:33 pm

Pegadaian Sends Thousands of People on Free Eid Homecoming Trips

 Every year, state-owned enterprises would hold free Eid homecoming campaigns.

The Latest

As US Tariff Looms, Indonesia Now Closer to Joining Mexico’s CPTPP Trade Club
Business 1 hours ago

As US Tariff Looms, Indonesia Now Closer to Joining Mexico’s CPTPP Trade Club

 The CPTPP is a trade pact that evolved out the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) -- a separate agreement that the Trump-led US had exited.
US Senate Votes Down Resolution to Block Trump's Global Tariffs amid Economic Turmoil
News 2 hours ago

US Senate Votes Down Resolution to Block Trump's Global Tariffs amid Economic Turmoil

 Elizabeth Warren called it a “fake” emergency that Trump is using to impose his “on again, off again, red light, green light tariffs.”
Soeharto Cleared for National Hero Title After Previous Rejections: Minister
News 2 hours ago

Soeharto Cleared for National Hero Title After Previous Rejections: Minister

 Soeharto’s nomination has reignited public debate due to his authoritarian and militaristic rule during his three-decade presidency.
Airlangga: US Tariffs a Wake-Up Call for Indonesia to Reform
Business 11 hours ago

Airlangga: US Tariffs a Wake-Up Call for Indonesia to Reform

 Indonesia ranks eighth among the countries affected by the US tariff hike, facing a 32 percent increase.
The Impact of eSports on Technology Development and Digital Communities
Special Updates 15 hours ago

The Impact of eSports on Technology Development and Digital Communities

 As the eSports industry grows, there have been many technological advancements made to support a better gaming experience.
News Index

Most Popular

Bali Weather Warning: High Winds, Rain, and Dangerous Waves Expected Until May 1
1
Bali Weather Warning: High Winds, Rain, and Dangerous Waves Expected Until May 1
2
LG to Reportedly Invest Another $1.7 Billion in Indonesian Battery Cell Plant
3
GoTo Turns Profitable in Q1 2025 as Fintech and On-Demand Units Surge
4
Foreigners Running Unlicensed Villas Undercut Bali's Hospitality Sector: PHRI
5
West Java Governor Offers $30 Incentive for Vasectomy to Curb Poverty
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED