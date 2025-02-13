Pegadaian Distributes Food Packages in Sumbangsel Region

The Jakarta Globe
February 13, 2025 | 2:38 pm
(Photo Courtesy of Pegadaian)
(Photo Courtesy of Pegadaian)

Palembang. Employees of the state-owned pawnbroker Pegadaian recently distributed food aid as part of the company's so-called "Mengetuk Pintu Langit" ('Knocking on Heavens' Door) in South Sumatra, Bangka Belitung, Lampung, Jambi, and Bengkulu (Sumbangsel).

Every first and third week of each month, Pegadaian would distribute food packages as part of their corporate social responsibility program. This time, employees from 32 outlets in the Sumbangsel region took part in the activity.

Novryandi, the head of the Pegadaian Regional Office III in Palembang, said that the program reflected "The Gade Empowerment" principles. This represents the company's commitment to contribute to the achievement of sustainable development goals of no poverty; zero hunger; good health and well-being.

"We would like to support the SDGs, particularly in improving people's welfare and helping them meet their food needs. These activities are also a good way to bolster ties between Pegadaian and the local community," Novryandi was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

The food packages went to local communities around Pegadaian's outlets. Novryandi said that local small businesses and customers also benefited from this program. "We ordered these food packages from local micro, small and medium enterprises [MSMEs] who are our partners and customers. So we can further empower the MSMEs that we have been mentoring," Novryandi said.

One of the beneficiaries Dewi also thanked Pegadaian for the food packages.

"On behalf of the local communities, we are thankful that we receive the free lunch packages. We can use the money that we were originally meant to buy rice for other needs. We hope that this program will continue in the future," Dewi said.

The Mengetuk Pintu Langit program has been running for over 2 years. Pegadaian plans to continue holding this program every month. 

