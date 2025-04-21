Pegadaian Donates Hundreds of Eid Sacrificial Animals

Jakarta. Pegadaian, the state-run pawnbroker and Indonesia's gold bullion bank, has donated over 700 sacrificial animals for Eid.

The company's head office, alongside 12 of its nationwide regional offices, distributed 717 animals for Eid sacrifices. Pegadaian's Muslim community also distributed 18 animals as part of Pegadaian Syariah's charity. This year, the meat cutting took place at Amanah Bersama Agro Bekasi butchery.

Pegadaian's president director Damar Latri Setiawan said that the sacrifices were part of the company's ways to remain grateful for its growth over the past 124 years.

"We would like to thank God for the success that we have built since 1901. ... Hopefully, the sacrificial meat can help the people who receive them," Damar was quoted as saying in a press statement.

Yatno, who heads the qurbani committee, said that the sacrificial meat was directly given to varioys mosques, charities, and other groups. Pegadaian's outsourced workers such as drivers, janitors, and security guards also had their share of the sacrificial meat. Yatno said that the company also made sure the distributed meat were of high quality and met sanitary standards.

