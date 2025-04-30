Pegadaian Earns the Title of The Best Company to Work For in Asia for the Seventh Time

Jakarta. PT Pegadaian has once again been named the Best Company to Work For in Asia 2025 by HR Asia, marking the seventh time the company has received this prestigious recognition. Pegadaian is acknowledged for successfully being a home to top talents with strong competitiveness, in an award that celebrates companies creating the best workplaces with outstanding employee satisfaction across Asia. The award ceremony was held in Jakarta on Friday, June 20.

This year, Pegadaian did not walk away with just one but four awards, including:

HR Asia Best Companies to Work For in Asia 2025 (Indonesia Chapter)

HR Asia Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Awards

HR Asia Most Caring Company Awards

HR Asia Tech Empowerment Award

The awards were received by Acting Head of Strategic Human Capital Division at PT Pegadaian, Syafril Hakim. Syafril expressed his gratitude for the recognition given to Pegadaian and hopes that the awards will serve as motivation for all Pegadaian employees.

“Thank you to all Pegadaian employees across Indonesia. Thank you for the support from the entire Board of Directors, especially the Director of Human Capital at Pegadaian, and to HR Asia for this appreciation. Alhamdulillah, this is the seventh time Pegadaian has received the Best Company to Work For in Asia award. This award is not something to boast about, but rather a motivation for us, the people of Pegadaian, to achieve our mission of ‘MengEMASkan Indonesia,’” said Syafril.

Separately, PT Pegadaian’s Director of Human Capital, ERA Taufiq, also expressed his gratitude to HR Asia for selecting Pegadaian for seven consecutive years as a non-bank financial services company that successfully nurtures top talents. With its implemented Employee Value Proposition (EVP), Pegadaian remains committed to creating a comfortable and supportive work environment for its employees.

“PT Pegadaian has an EVP called ‘MengEMASkan Indonesia.’ This recognition is also proof that the company has successfully shaped employees to be outstanding, agile, and productive talents. We continuously strive to promote work-life balance in the workplace, and provide platforms for hobbies and employee creativity through communities. Every year, we also host the Pegadaian Excellence Awards as an internal appreciation event for high-performing employees who contribute innovative ideas for the company’s progress,” said ERA Taufiq.

Employee Value Proposition (EVP) refers to the added value, benefits, and opportunities provided by a company to its employees in return for their contributions and commitment. This includes not only salaries and benefits but also unique offerings that distinguish one company from another—such as career development opportunities, skill certifications and coaching, a comfortable and supportive work culture, work-life balance, hobby and arts communities, and recognition for employees who excel and contribute ideas for business and innovation.

Pegadaian currently has more than 12,500 employees spread across all regions of Indonesia, working actively and in unity regardless of class, ethnicity, religion, race, or culture. This synergy among Pegadaian employees has enabled the company to stand strong for 124 years, undergoing various transformations in digital services, products, and corporate culture, which have allowed it to keep pace with modern developments. Today, Pegadaian has also expanded its business by building a bullion ecosystem through the Pegadaian Gold Bank Services.

