Pegadaian Holds Goldback Promo for Customers Who Pawn Gold

The Jakarta Globe
February 4, 2025 | 12:49 pm
(Photo Courtesy of Pegadaian)
(Photo Courtesy of Pegadaian)

Jakarta. State-run pawnbroker Pegadaian is hosting a goldback promo for users who pawn gold via the Pegadaian Digital app.

The company is always having tons of monthly promos starting on the 26th to the 5th day of the month.

According to Pegadaian’s corporate secretary Dwi Hadi Atmaka, customers can gain tons of bonuses simply by making transactions on Pegadaian Digital and Pegadaian Digital Syariah apps.

“With the promo code GADAIEMAS, customers can get tons of bonuses like cashbacks, discounts, goldbacks, and so on. With goldbacks, customers can pawn their gold savings on Pegadaian Digital. For every transaction worth at least Rp 2.5 million [around $152.6], customers will get an additional Rp 10,000 top-up to their savings,” Dwi Hadi Atmaka said.

The goldback can reach up to Rp 500,000.

Below are the Gajian Emas Pegadaian promo codes for the Jan. 25 to Feb. 5 period:

  • GAJIANEMAS promo code: A 1-percent discount for Gold Savings Top Up. Maximum discount of Rp 50,000 with a minimum transaction of Rp 50,000.

  • GADAIEMAS promo code: Rp 10,000 goldback that can apply to multiple transactions worth at least Rp 2.5 million on Gold Savings Pawns. The goldback can reach up to Rp 500,000.

  • DISKONBAYAR promo code: Rp 2,500  discount for each transaction for pawn and installment payments worth at least Rp 1 million on Pegadaian Digital.

  • CICILEMAS promo code: Rp 10,000 discount for each gram for gold installments. Applies to transactions of at least 1 gram of gold. This promo is only valid on the Pegadaian Digital Syariah app.

  • BUKUTABUNGAN promo code: A discount for users who decide to open up a gold savings account. The discount is 1 percent of the starting balance of the gold savings account and must be worth at least Rp 100,000. The maximum discount is Rp 50,000.

 

