Pegadaian Regional Office XI Semarang Distributes 70 Sacrificial Animals for Eid

Yovanda Noni
June 10, 2025 | 6:28 pm
A total of 70 sacrificial animals, consisting of 9 cows and 61 goats, were slaughtered and distributed to employees of PT Pegadaian Regional Office XI Semarang and the surrounding community. (Photo Courtesy of Pegadaian)
Jakarta. Pegadaian, the state-owned pawnbroker that runs Indonesia's first gold bullion bank, recently distributed the sacrificial meat as part of the Eid al-Adha celebrations.

The company's regional office XI in Semarang also took part in the activity. As many as 70 sacrificial animals, consisting of 9 cows and 61 goats, were slaughtered and distributed to employees and the local community. The regional office's deputy of operations, Ali Mustaat, said that the activity was part of the company's efforts to help the local community.

"We also wish to strengthen camaraderie among employees, while also improving the nutritional and protein intake of the local community," Ali was quoted as saying in a press statement.

The regional office also sacrificed two cows and a goat within its area. Similar activities also took place across all regional and branch offices in Central Java and Yogyakarta, including one of the waste banks that received Pegadaian's aid. "We also wish to emulate Prophet Ibrahim's obedience and Prophet Ismail's sincerity in carrying out Allah's commands," Ali said.

"We hope that the Eid celebrations can build a positive spirit, increase social awareness, and become a field of blessings for all of us," Ali said.

Pegadaian Regional Office XI Semarang Distributes 70 Sacrificial Animals for Eid
