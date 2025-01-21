Pegadaian Rolls Out Gold Savings Feature After Officially Entering Bullion Business

Jakarta. State-owned pawnshop Pegadaian, supported by the State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) Ministry, is proud to announce the launch of its Gold Savings feature, a new investment option aligned with President Prabowo's industrialization program. With the official approval to run Bullion Business Activities, Pegadaian has made it easier than ever for Indonesians to invest in gold through its digital platform.

A New Way to Invest in Gold

The Gold Savings feature enables customers to store standardized gold in a secure financial institution, with an agreement between Pegadaian and the customer. This innovative service presents a promising investment alternative, as gold has long been known for maintaining its value and increasing year after year.

Gella Puspita, a loyal Pegadaian customer, expressed her excitement about the new feature. "Wow, this is great! I didn’t know that Pegadaian’s Gold Savings balance can now be used like a [bank] deposit. It’s a perfect long-term investment alternative. I top up my Gold Savings almost every month, but since it’s not locked, I sometimes find myself tempted to pawn or sell it for other expenses. But now, with a fixed term like a bank deposit, this is much better," she said.

Why Choose Gold Savings?

The Gold Savings offers several benefits, including insured gold storage and flexible deposit terms with an attractive annual return of 1 percent. To get started, customers need to have a Pegadaian Gold Savings account, upgrade to a premium account on the Pegadaian Digital app (version 6.1.0), and deposit a minimum of 5 grams of gold.

“It’s really easy. You just go to the Gold Savings menu, select Gold Deposit, and use your Gold Savings account. Then, fill in the amount of gold you want to deposit and choose the term. It’s that simple. I’ve been investing in gold at Pegadaian for years. When I think of gold, I think of Pegadaian,” added Puspita.

Pegadaian: A Leader in Gold Investment

In late 2024, Pegadaian became the first company in Indonesia to obtain permission from the Financial Services Authority (OJK) to conduct bullion business activities. This approval, under letter S-325/PL.02/2024, allows Pegadaian to offer various bullion services, including Gold Deposits, Working Capital Gold Loans, Corporate Gold Custody Services, and Gold Trading.

With its state-of-the-art infrastructure, Pegadaian is well-positioned to serve as a bullion distribution institution. The company stores over 90 percent of its pawn collateral in gold and operates the largest international-standard gold storage facility in Indonesia. The addition of the Gold Deposit product further enhances the comprehensive gold ecosystem Pegadaian offers.

Making Gold Investment Accessible

Gold investment is proving to be highly profitable, particularly in 2024, and Pegadaian’s Gold Deposit feature offers the public a convenient and secure way to invest. Pegadaian is committed to expanding its Bullion Services to support Indonesia's economy and help “Golden Indonesia” through easy access to gold investments.

Start your gold investment journey with Pegadaian today and secure your financial future.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: