Pegadaian Sees Highest Growth in South and Central Kalimantan

June 21, 2025 | 9:49 pm
Banjarmasin. State-owned pawnshop and financial services company Pegadaian has reported its highest regional performance growth in South and Central Kalimantan as of mid-June 2025, positioning the Banjarmasin Area as one of the company’s key national pillars.

Key performance highlights include:

  • The highest Outstanding Loan (OSL) growth nationwide, reaching 35 percent, with total outstanding loans valued at Rp 1.48 trillion
  • The highest year-to-date growth in gold-related business in the country, exceeding 300 percent, with gold installment (Cicil Emas) loans totaling Rp 147 billion

The strong performance in South and Central Kalimantan has also helped lift the figures of Pegadaian’s Regional Office IV in Balikpapan, which oversees operations across Kalimantan. The region has recorded total outstanding loans of Rp 7.8 trillion, making it the second-best performing region nationwide in terms of growth for 2025.

Anwar Yusuf, Deputy Business Head for the South and Central Kalimantan Area, attributed the success to strong teamwork and customer trust.

“We are grateful for the trust shown by the people of South and Central Kalimantan. This achievement proves that Pegadaian remains not only relevant but continues to grow as a trusted financial partner,” Anwar said in a press statement.

No longer just a pawnshop, Pegadaian has evolved into a full-spectrum financial institution offering:

  • Micro-financing services
  • Gold investment products, including gold savings and gold deposits
  • Digital transactions via the Pegadaian Digital app

Customers now enjoy convenient access to both conventional and sharia-compliant financial services from their mobile devices.

“Digital transformation and service innovation are the keys to our success. Pegadaian is here not only to help people overcome financial challenges but also to support them in planning a wise and secure financial future,” Anwar added.

Pegadaian continues to expand its role in promoting financial inclusion across Indonesia while educating the public about safe, easy, and affordable financial solutions.

