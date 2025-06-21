Pegadaian Semarang Regional Office Signs Legal Cooperation Agreement with Prosecutors

June 21, 2025
Jakarta. State-owned pawnshop and financial services company Pegadaian's Semarang Regional Office has signed a cooperation agreement with the Batang District Prosecutor’s Office to enhance legal support in civil and administrative matters. The agreement was formalized last Thursday under the Bank Emas Pegadaian initiative.

The signing ceremony was attended by Susatya Pramana, Deputy Business Head for Pegadaian's Tegal Area, along with Batang District Attorney Efi Paulin Numberi and other prosecutors.

Susatya explained that the agreement covers legal assistance in civil and state administrative cases faced by Pegadaian.

Under the partnership, state prosecutors -- acting as government attorneys -- will provide legal representation for Pegadaian in civil and administrative disputes, both as plaintiff and defendant, based on special power of attorney. The support will include both litigation and non-litigation services.

In addition, prosecutors will assist with issuing warning letters, summonses, and debt collection efforts targeting delinquent customers.

“This initiative is part of our efforts to safeguard and recover state finances while upholding the authority of the government through conciliation, mediation, and other legal measures,” Susatya said.

Similar agreements have previously been signed with prosecutors in Tegal Regency, Tegal City, and Brebes Regency.

Moving forward, Pegadaian’s Semarang Regional Office plans to establish similar partnerships with the Prosecutor’s Offices in Pekalongan City, Pekalongan Regency, and Pemalang Regency.

