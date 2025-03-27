Pegadaian Sends Thousands of People on Free Eid Homecoming Trips

Jakarta. State-run pawnshop Pegadaian is sending thousands of people to go on Eid homecoming trips for free.

This program is part of the annual State-Owned Enterprise (SOE) Ministry's free homecoming program: the Mudik Asyik Bersama BUMN. As many as 3,300 people got to travel back to their hometowns across the archipelago free of charge. The campaign deployed 76 buses, 4 ships, 2 train carriages to take these travelers.

As many as 12 Pegadaian's branch offices are taking part in this program. These holidaymakers are going to Sumatra, Java, Kalimantan, and Sulawesi. Some are also heading to Nusa Tenggara.

Those traveling by train already departed from Jakarta's Pasar Senen Station over the weekend. Pegadaian launched the groups of people going on bus and ships on Thursday. In Jakarta, there are three departure points: Pegadaian Kebon Nanas; Wisma Aldiron; Gelora Bung Karno (GBK). SOE Minister Erick Thohir and Transportation Minister Dudy Purwagandhi were also present.

Pegadaian's president director Damar Latri Setiawan said that the campaign was part of the company's commitment to give back to the community as part of its corporate social responsibility initiative.

"I hope that all participants of the free homecoming facilitated by Pegadaian arrive safely at their destination and can gather to visit relatives. If God is willing, we can hold this [homecoming] program every year so it can benefit the people," Damar was quoted as saying in a press statement.

"This will also help people save travel costs, while also reducing traffic congestion. But most importantly, we want people to travel safely," Damar said.

This Mudik Asyik Bersama BUMN 2025 is also expected to support economic growth by involving the transportation companies and local small and medium enterprises. According to Damar, Pegadaian has also made sure that all facilities have met the safety and comfort standards.

