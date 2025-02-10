Pegadaian, SOE Influencers Take Orphans to Taman Mini Park

Jakarta. Pegadaian recently partnered with “Real Star”, a community of influencers who also work at state-owned enterprises (SOEs), to take kids at Jakarta’s Yayasan Remaja Masa Depan orphanage on a trip over the weekend.

The activity embraced the theme “Creativity and Happiness at the Taman Mini Indonesia Indah (TMII)”, referring to the cultural park and famous tourist destination. In this event, the state-run pawnshop Pegadaian and the SOE influencers took the kids on a series of activities, including touring the park’s Transportation Museum. They also provided operational assistance to the orphanage, as well as some donations for the children in need.

Eka Pebriansyah, the director for network, operations, and sales, said that the activity is part of Pegadaian Peduli’s program on fostering a healthy and prosperous life as well as quality education.

“We believe that we can spread happiness in simple ways. We want to give the kids an unforgettable moment through this event and inspire them to dream big. This is part of our commitment to implement the social principle on the environmental, social, and governance [ESG],” Eka said.

SOE influencer and the committee’s head Wahyu Purnomo Aji said that he wished to use his platform to encourage people to do good deeds.

“Seeing the kids smile has made us really happy,” Wahyu said.

The event garnered positive responses, including from the SOEs where these influencers are working, TMII, and the Transport Ministry which has facilitated the free entry to the Transport Museum. Pegadaian also hopes such activities can inspire others to do good for the local communities.

