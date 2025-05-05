Pegadaian Takes Home 2025 Innovative Future Finance Awards

Jakarta. State-owned pawnbroker Pegadaian announced Tuesday that it had recently won two awards at the 2025 Innovative Future Finance Awards.

The company won an award for providing inclusive financial products and services as well as fulfilling a variety of customer needs. Pegadaian's president director, Damar Latri Setiawan, also won an award in the 2025 Best CEO for the Financial Services Industry category. It specifically recognizes Damar's efforts in improving the performance of the company's assets while also implementing the principles of sustainability. Hosting the awarding ceremony is Goodmoney.id.

Damar said that the awards showed that Pegadaian had committed to doing its best to serve the people.

"On behalf of the management and all Pegadaian employees, I would like to thank Goodmoney.id and Plus Idea Komunika for this award. I hope this can motivate all our employees and encourage the company to continue to grow and contribute to the country," Damar was quoted as saying in a press statement.

The judging process factored in several indicators such as financial performance, digital initiative, business synergy, as well as economic empowerment and education. The Top 25 CEO Future Finance category paid attention to five indicators: business achievement, integrity, digital innovation, organizational resilience, and social impact and governance (ESG).

