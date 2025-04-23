Pegadaian's Gold Deposits Now Reach 1 Ton

Jakarta. Pegadaian, which runs Indonesia's first gold bullion bank, recently reported that it had recorded 1 ton of gold deposits.

President Prabowo Subianto first launched the bullion bank on February 26. The soaring enthusiasm towards gold had caused the deposit to reach 1 ton since its inauguration.

According to Pegadaian's president director, Damar Latri Setiawan, this phenomenon shows how gold is rising in popularity as a safe haven investment instrument amid the US-China trade war.

"Pegadaian is a company that is well-experienced in the gold business. We are ready to promote gold in the country through the products and services offered by Pegadaian as a gold bank. Our gold deposit transactions are now at 1 ton. So, after saving gold, it is immediately used as a gold deposit. Because now is the time to 'move' your gold," Damar was quoted as saying in a press statement on Wednesday.

Pegadaian also enables people to own gold digitally. The presence of Pegadaian Gold Savings is also set to help people easily invest in gold. In April 2025, Pegadaian Gold Savings recorded a fourfold increase in its transactions this month. The average transaction used to stand at around Rp 380 billion, but has now grown to Rp 1.5 trillion.

"We are confident that the transactions can increase up to tenfold by the end of April," Damar said.

"People also don't need to worry because Pegadaian implements a 1:1 system for gold transaction services. When a customer requests a Gold Installment or Gold Savings transaction, Pegadaian has prepared a physical gold stock of the number of grams transacted," Damar said.

Gold is relatively stable regardless of the market conditions, even when it is volatile. In addition to high liquidity, gold is also resistant to inflation to maintain its asset value, making it a safe investment instrument. Its price is also forecast to continue to rise.

Pegadaian seeks to help provide various financial solutions that are beneficial to the community. In addition, Pegadaian also supports the government's efforts to improve financial literacy from an early age.

