Pelita Harapan University Launches Faculty of AI

Jakarta. Pelita Harapan University (UPH) recently launched its Faculty of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The new school aims to become a leading AI education center in Indonesia. The school will adopt a practice-based approach by partnering with China's Zhejiang University and AI developer Metacarbon.

"We hope that this new faculty can be our contribution to helping this nation towards the 2045 Golden Indonesia vision," UPH's rector Jonathan L Parapak said.

The AI faculty's dean Rizaldi Sistiabudi said that the practice-based approach aimed to make sure that students did not only understand the theories, but can also implement what they learn in the industry. According to Rizaldi, the faculty will also directly involve students in AI-based projects.

"So the AI talents that we generate do not only understand the concept, but they have actual experience in developing technology. That's why the students will learn from international lecturers who have experience in AI research and innovation," Rizaldi said.

He added: "We also offer employmeent guarantees for our graduates. We will make sure that they are ready to be in the industry."

UPH Rector Jonathan L Parapak and UPH's Faculty of AI dean Rizaldi Sistiabudi holds a press conference for the new faculty launch in Jakarta on March 5, 2025. (JG Photo/Gesa Vitara)

Government Support

Higher Education Minister Brian Yuliarto said that AI had become an integral part of various sectors.

"The government will continue to support technology-based education, including research and innovations in AI," Brian said.

Likewise, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Abdul Mu'ti revealed that the government would include coding and AI as an elective starting in the 2025-2026 acadamic year. He also called AI as something that is "inevitable".

"AI has become something that we must master and use ethically for the advancement of this nation," Abdul Mu'ti said.

UPH has also partnered with the ministry to provide AI training programs for teachers. This program includes a short course for teachers and scholarships for students who wish to be AI teachers in the future. The partnership is expected to speed up the integration of AI into the national education system.

