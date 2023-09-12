Pertamina Adopts Carbon Capture Storage Technology

Jakarta. State-owned oil company Pertamina says it is adopting carbon capture storage (CCS)/carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS) technologies in a bid to help the government reach net-zero emissions by 2060.

Pertamina’s subsidiaries on Monday also inked a series of memorandum of understanding (MoU) at the International & Indonesia CCS Forum in Jakarta on Monday. The signatories are as follows: Pertamina Hulu Mahakam, Pertamina Hulu Sanga-Sanga, Pertamina Hulu Rokan, Energy Ministry, Chevron, and Mitsui.

“Pertamina is committed to contributing to the country’s [emission reduction] efforts as seen in our net zero emission roadmap. This roadmap is anchored by three key strategic pillars: decarbonization on existing assets, development of green energy business, and carbon negative initiatives such as the CCUS and nature-based solutions [NBS],” Pertamina president director and chief executive officer Nicke Widyawati told the IICCS forum.

According to Nicke, Pertamina has injected carbon dioxide into the Pertamina EP-Jatibarang field in West Java. Nicke said that the enhanced oil recovery (EOR) that used carbon dioxide for huff-and-puff had delivered a positive impact on the reservoir.

Pertamina also plans on injecting carbon dioxide in East Java's Sukowati field to ramp up oil and gas production while also storing carbon. Pertamina also pledged to help make Indonesia ASEAN's CCS hub. Indonesia is able to store up to 400 gigatons of carbon.

"We are ready to be actively involved in the upcoming policies and regulations to create a more comprehensive CCS/CCUS in Indonesia," Nicke said.

Chief Investment Minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said that countries around the world had begun adopting CCS/CCUS technologies.

"By fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing, we can unlock the full potential of CCS to bring about Southeast Asia's sustainable future," Luhut said.

