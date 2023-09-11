Monday, September 11, 2023
Pertamina CEO Takes Home 2023 Nawacita Award

September 10, 2023 | 2:28 pm
Justice Minister Yasonna Laoly hands over the 2023 Nawacita Award to Pertamina chief executive officer Nicke Widyawati in Jakarta on September 8, 2023. (Photo Courtesy of Pertamina)
Justice Minister Yasonna Laoly hands over the 2023 Nawacita Award to Pertamina chief executive officer Nicke Widyawati in Jakarta on September 8, 2023. (Photo Courtesy of Pertamina)

Jakarta. Nicke Widyawati, the president director and chief executive officer of the state-owned oil firm Pertamina, recently took home the 2023 Nawacita award for the economic self-sufficiency category.

Nicke earned the award for Pertamina's "Bring The Barrel Home" initiative in which the company brings oil and gas from overseas activities to be refined in local mills. Under Nicke's leadership, Pertamina also achieved 60 percent of local content use in 2022. 

"This award embodies President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's Nawacita [priority development programs]. I hope we can keep up this momentum," Justice Minister Yasonna Laoly was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

Nicke said that economic self-sufficiency was inseparable from that of energy. The energy sector is also a catalyst for a country's economic growth, according to Nicke.

"What matters most is that we serve the people and become an engine of economic growth while also helping support our micro, small and medium enterprises [MSMEs]. Because this is where Indonesia's strength lies," Nicke said.

Nicke added Pertamina had always been there for Indonesian MSMEs, be it during the energy crisis or when the Covid-19 pandemic struck the country. And all the support that went to MSMEs eventually spurred Indonesia's economic growth.

"But this is a team effort done by all Indonesians out there. All hands must be on deck to achieve this self-sufficiency. The award should motivate us to work harder," Nicke said.

Pertamina reaffirmed its support for the government's efforts to achieve net zero emission by 2060 or sooner as the company embraces the environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) principles across all of its business operations.

Nicke made the cut out of a list of 25 candidates.

One of the judges, Sarman Simanjorang, said that Nicke's title as one of the 100 Most Powerful Women according to Forbes was one of the top reasons why she won the award.

"She [Nicke] has made remarkable achievements and even took a state-owned enterprise to place in the world's Top 150 largest companies. [Nicke] is also one of the 100 most powerful women," Sarman said.

