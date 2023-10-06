Pertamina Deploys 206 Firemen to Combat Forest Fires in S. Sumatra

Jakarta. State-owned energy firm Pertamina Group recently deployed 206 certified firemen as well as disaster management equipment to combat forest fires in South Sumatra.

Fadjar Djoko Santoso, the vice president for corporate communication at Pertamina, recently said that forest fire management was important to prevent it from spreading and affecting people's health, among others.

"South Sumatra is one of the regions that has moderate to thick smoke. So we need to act fast to help manage forest fires in 44 hotspots so they do not spread,” Fadjar was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

Pertamina Group’s companies who took part in this initiative included Pertamina Patra Niaga - Regional Sumbagsel, Kilang Pertamina Internasional - Refinery Unit III Plaju, Pertamina EP - Pendopo Field, Pertamina Hulu Rokan - Regional 1 Zona 4 Prabumulih, and Pertamina Gas Negara Tbk - Pagardewa Station. Pertamina also provided some equipment assistance, including fire hoses, light fire extinguishers, nozzles, and fire pumps. As well as 39 cars and motorbikes to help extinguish fires. Pertamina Patra Niaga Region Sumbagsel also donated 300 packages of food, drinks, and vitamins/immune-boosting supplements, as well as 100 units of goggles and fire masks.

Pertamina Group handed over assistance to the command post center for climate change mitigation and forest fires in Sumatra. Pertamina’s aid will immediately get delivered to the frontline Manggala Agni team.

Tjahyo Nikho Indrawan, the area manager for communications, relations and CSR at Pertamina Regional Sumbagsel, said that the forest fire situation called for synergy between all stakeholders.

“We will continue to coordinate with the relevant bodies in South Sumatra. We hope that the situation in the forest-affected locations will recover,” Nikho said.

