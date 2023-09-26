Pertamina Empowers Kedonganan Village with Solar-Powered Waste Management Site

Jakarta. State-owned energy firm Pertamina has installed solar panels to power a waste management site in the Kedonganan traditional village in Bali.

Pertamina Patra Niaga Regional Jatimbalinus DPPU Ngurah Rai is in charge of this project. This solar panel installation is also part of Pertamina’s corporate social responsibility initiative of Desa Energi Berdikari (Energy Self-Sufficient Village).

The Kedonganan Ngardi Resik reduce-reuse-recycle (3R) site is the first waste management site that implements a barcode app to help sort organic and inorganic waste. The site will collect organic waste as bio-charcoal briquettes and trichoderma compost. The collected inorganic waste is pressed to be sold later.

According to Dicky Abdul Hakim, the operation head for DPPU Ngurah Rai, the solar-powered plant has a capacity of 6.54 watt-peak (Wp) and 10 watt-hour (Wh) annually. It also slashes up to 8,502 kgCO2eq of emissions, while also saving up to Rp 15 million in electricity bills per year.

“With a vast land and its location that is close to the beach, the people can harness solar power for the waste management site activities. Hopefully, with this use of renewable energy, people can directly feel the benefits. So we can expedite the transition to renewables,” Dicky was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

Kedonganan local Supardi Asmorobangun also commented on this project.

“This renewable energy has given so many benefits to the Kedonganan villagers, including in terms of the productivity in the waste management site. This has been a boon for our economy,” Supardi said.

Since 2019, Desa Energi Berdikari has generated 170,880 wp of solar energy, 605,000 m3/year of biogas and methane gas energy, 8,000-watt micro hydro energy, 6,500 liters of biodiesel energy per year, and 16,500 wp hybrids of solar and wind power. The program has also delivered an economic impact on 3,021 households with a multiplier effect of Rp 1.8 billion a year. As for emissions, the initiative also helps reduce 565,928 tons of Co2eq a year.

Ahad Rahedi, the area manager comm., rel & CSR at PT Pertamina Patra Niaga Regional Jatimbalinus, said the Desa Energi Berdikari aligns with the global sustainable development goals, namely Goal 7 (affordable and clean energy), Goal 8 (decent work and economic growth), and Goal 13 (climate action).

"This also aligns with the government's efforts to reach net zero emission by 2060," Ahad said

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: