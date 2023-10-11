Pertamina Ensures Supply Ahead of MotoGP in Mandalika

Jakarta. State-owned energy firm Pertamina recently said that it had ensured an uninterrupted supply of energy ahead of the MotoGP Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia race in Mandalika, which is slated to take place on Oct. 13-15.

The energy supply will help support the movement of logistics and people coming to Lombok, as well as restaurants, hotels, and the daily needs of the Lombok locals.

“Pertamina Patra Niaga will also set up main facilities and prepare additional services for an uninterrupted supply of energy for both the needs of MotoGP and the community," Pertamina Patra Niaga president director Riva Siahaan was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

Pertamina will keep fuel, LPG, and aviation fuel supplies at safe levels. The company will also add the operational hours of the main facilities for the MotoGP, including the avtur at Lombok International Airport (BIL) and the Ampenan Fuel Terminal (FT) for fuel from Oct.5-17 to anticipate the projected increase in aviation turbine fuels (avtur) demand of up to 190 percent. The BIL aircraft Filling Depot (DPPU) will operate 24/7 to meet aviation fuel needs for logistics aircraft, and rental aircraft, as well as increasing flight schedules to and from Lombok during the event.

Pertamina projected a 43 percent increase in daily consumption of fuel. In response, the Ampenan fuel terminal will start operating as early as 2 a.m., much earlier than the usual 6 a.m. It will also add its operational hours on Sundays. Pertamina Patra Niaga will also set up gas stations that operate 24/7 on main routes, a special Modular Pertamax Turbo unit for fuel consumption for racing operations including safety cars, as well as LPG agents and vases that operate on holidays.

Fadjar Djoko Santoso, the vice president for corporate communication at Pertamina, said the company would give its full support for the MotoGP racing event.

“The event also demonstrates the synergy between multiple state-owned enterprises. Not only will this make a successful event, this will give an economic boon for both the country, regions, and people,” Fadjar said.

