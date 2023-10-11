Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Pertamina, Garuda Hold Successful Trial for Sustainable Aviation Fuel

October 11, 2023 | 7:14 am
SHARE
A Boeing 737-800 tries to fly on a Bioavtur j2.4 towards Pelabuhan Ratu in Banten on October 4, 2023. (Photo Courtesy of Pertamina)
A Boeing 737-800 tries to fly on a Bioavtur j2.4 towards Pelabuhan Ratu in Banten on October 4, 2023. (Photo Courtesy of Pertamina)

Jakarta. State-owned energy firm Pertamina and the national flag carrier Garuda Indonesia recently announced that they had held a successful first trial for the use of sustainable aviation fuel on a commercial plane.

After going through a static test, the first flight trial for sustainable aviation fuel was a success, according to Pertamina. 

The flight test took place at Garuda Maintenance facility aeroasia Hangar 4 at the Soekarno-Hatta airport on Oct. 4. The team tested the fuel through a ground round and flight test on Garuda’s Boeing 737-00 NG. The test lasted for around an hour with the aircraft flying over Pelabuhan Ratu and eventually returning to the Soekarno-Hatta airport. 

The PT LAPI ITB reported that the test had positive results, paving the way for sustainable aviation fuel to be used in Garuda’s commercial flights. Irfan Setiaputra, the chief executive officer at Garuda, the trial run of the J2.4 bioavtur sustainable aviation fuel is part of the company’s decarbonization commitment.

“This is a milestone that we have been waiting for. This certainly gives us optimism to realize green energy in the national aviation ecosystem to support Indonesia’s goal of reaching net zero emission by 2060,” Irfan said.

“With such results, Garuda Indonesia is ready to explore the use of sustainable aviation fuel in the operations of our commercial flights,” Irfan said while adding that its implementation would also take into account the assessments of the corporate sector’s readiness.

According to Pertamina president director Nicke WIdyawati, sustainable aviation fuel is a cross-sub-holding innovation at the company. 

The green refinery facility at Kilang Pertamina Internasional (Kilang Cilacap) produces sustainable aviation fuel using a co-processing ester and fatty acid (HEFA) method. Pertamina Patra Niaga will then sell the fuel to the Indonesian aviation industry. According to Nicke, sustainable aviation fuel produces less emission than fossil fuel.

“This shows our commitment to take the lead on renewable fuel development, particularly aviation fuel. Pertamina’s success in producing sustainable aviation fuel is the first in Southeast Asia. Hopefully, we can use sustainable aviation fuel in commercial fuels soon as a major milestone in Indonesia’s green development energy and contribute to the decarbonization program,” Nicke said.





 

Tags:
#Special Updates
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Pertamina Ensures Supply Ahead of MotoGP in Mandalika
Special Updates 1 hours ago

Pertamina Ensures Supply Ahead of MotoGP in Mandalika

 The energy supply will help support movement of logistics as well as people coming to Lombok.
Pertamina, Garuda Hold Successful Trial for Sustainable Aviation Fuel
Special Updates 4 hours ago

Pertamina, Garuda Hold Successful Trial for Sustainable Aviation Fuel

 The first flight trial for sustainable aviation fuel was a success, according to Pertamina. 
Rempang Eco-City: More Families Move to Temporary Housing
Special Updates 5 hours ago

Rempang Eco-City: More Families Move to Temporary Housing

 There are currently 25 families who are now living in the temporary housing as Indonesia works to develop the Rempang eco-city project.
Indonesia Asks Philippines's Help to Evacuate Citizens from War-Torn Gaza
News 13 hours ago

Indonesia Asks Philippines's Help to Evacuate Citizens from War-Torn Gaza

 Indonesia and Israel have no formal diplomatic ties, while the Philippines already has an embassy in Tel Aviv.
MotoGP Riders Touch Down in Lombok for Mandalika Race
News 13 hours ago

MotoGP Riders Touch Down in Lombok for Mandalika Race

 Marquez had to miss the circuit's inaugural event last March due to a severe crash during the warm-up session.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Indonesia Asks Brazil to Invest in Cattle Breeding
1
Indonesia Asks Brazil to Invest in Cattle Breeding
2
European Investor to Build Nickel Smelter in Indonesia: Gov't
3
Indonesia Asks Philippines's Help to Evacuate Citizens from War-Torn Gaza
4
US Begins Delivering Munitions to Israel 
5
Indonesia to Evacuate Citizens from Gaza as Israel-Hamas War Worsens
Opini Title
Nation-State Cyber Threat Landscape: Understanding Its Implications and Safeguarding the Financial Services Industry
Nation-State Cyber Threat Landscape: Understanding Its Implications and Safeguarding the Financial Services Industry
ASEAN in Global Semiconductor Race
ASEAN in Global Semiconductor Race
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED