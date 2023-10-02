Monday, October 2, 2023
Pertamina Installs Solar Power for Merbabu Asih

October 1, 2023 | 9:36 pm
(Photo Courtesy of Pertamina)

Jakarta. State-owned energy firm Pertamina has installed solar power for Merbabu Asih village in Cirebon, West Java.

This project is part of the so-called Energy Self-Sufficient Village (Desa Energi Berdikari) program undertaken by the upstream sub-holding Pertamina Hulu Energi Offshore North West Java (PHE ONWJ). The solar panels that Pertamina has installed help power the micro, small, and medium enterprises and hydroponic activities, among others. The local waste bank is also benefiting from solar power.

The Merbabu Asih village is known to be a “diversity village”, namely a village in which its villagers live in harmony despite being of different beliefs.

“A ‘diversity village’ has a huge potential that we can harness, particularly from an energy need standpoint and hence, the solar panel installations. Not only [solar power] will help meet [Merbabu Asih’s] energy demand, it will help fast-track the renewable energy transition, spur energy self-reliance, and boost the local economy,” R Ery Ridwan, the head of communications, relations and CID at Zone 5 PHE ONWJ, was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

The solar panels have a capacity of 3.72 kWp and use a 5 kWh lithium battery. Pertamina says it can slash 4,800 kg CO2EQ of carbon emissions annually. Locals can also save Rp 7.8 million ($503) in electricity bills per year. 

“Pertamina’s solar powers have made us more aware of the existing local energy sources. Not only can it enable more effective economic activities, but we can also contribute to protecting the environment … as we realize the need to safeguard nature, particularly in Merbabu Asih,” Agus Supriono, the Merbabu Asih 08 community unit head, said.

Since 2019, Desa Energi Berdikari has generated 170.8 kWp of solar energy, 605,000 m3/year of biogas and methane gas energy, 8 kW micro hydro energy, 6,500 liters of biodiesel energy per year, and 16.50 kWp hybrids of solar and wind power. The program has also delivered an economic impact on 3,021 households with a multiplier effect of Rp 1.8 billion a year. As for emissions, the initiative also helps reduce 565,928 tons of CO2EQ a year.

The Desa Energi Berdikari project aligns with the global sustainable development goals, namely Goal 7 (affordable and clean energy), Goal 8 (decent work and economic growth), and Goal 13 (climate action). This is also part of Pertamina’s efforts to support the government’s goal of reaching net zero emissions by 2060.

