Pertamina International Shipping Plants 3,000 Seagrass for Marine Conservation

Jakarta. PT Pertamina International Shipping (PIS) planted 3,000 seagrass seedlings in Teluk Bakau, Bintan, on Friday as part of its efforts to preserve Indonesia's marine ecosystem.

The coastal ecosystem rehab is part of PIS' corporate social responsibility activities.

This is the first initiative of its kind within the Integrated Maritime Logistics Subholding (SH IML), involving PT Pertamina Energy Terminal and PT Pertamina Port and Logistics. The initiative is also expected to absorb up to 95.2 kilogram of carbon dioxide each year.

PIS also partnered with environmental communities such as Carbon Ethics and Lamun Warrior. The seagrass planting was also part of the company's efforts to commemorate the Earth Day on April 22.

Seagrass is expected to help cut carbon dioxide by increasing carbon stocks in marine sediments, while also serving as a protected area for marine biota. According to the National Development Planning agency, seagrass ecosystems have a carbon absorption capacity of 1,867 tons/km² or about 48 percent, higher than that of mangroves and coral reefs. Seagrass can also help reduce coastal abrasion by reducing wave height by up to 36 percent and wave energy by up to 70 percent. Not only will it protect Indonesia's shorelines, it can help sustain the economic and social activities of coastal communities.

"Personnel from the Integrated Marine Logistics Subholding have successfully assisted in the rehabilitation of the coastal ecosystem in Teluk Bakau by planting 3,000 seagrass seedlings. We hope to contribute to coastal conservation efforts in Indonesia that will benefit future generations, particularly coastal communities," PIS' Corporate Secretary Muhammad Baron was quoted as saying in a press statement.

This initiative is part of PIS’s larger BerSEAnergi for the Ocean program, which focuses on improving the welfare of coastal communities. The program aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal 3 (Good Health and Well-being), Goal 13 (Climate Action), and Goal 14 (Life Below Water).

The preservation of marine and coastal ecosystems is a main focus of PIS’s sustainability commitment. As a company engaged in marine logistics, PIS understands the urgency of conservation efforts to maintain the sustainability of coastal communities, especially in areas around its operational zones. Since 2023, PIS has launched various environmental initiatives, including the planting of 10,000 mangrove trees and coral reef transplantation activities in several coastal areas across Indonesia.

Through this initiative, PIS hopes Teluk Bakau will develop into an environmental education center and a field study site for universities and research institutions around Bintan. The goal is for the benefits of this program to continue expanding, both scientifically and socially. Baron also stated that this activity is a strategic step toward building a healthier and more sustainable coastal ecosystem -- not only in Bintan but also in other PIS operational areas.

“Through this program, we want to invite the public and younger generations to participate in preserving Indonesia's marine biodiversity. Collaboration with various parties, including local communities and academics, is key to creating a lasting impact on the environment and coastal communities,” Baron concluded.

PIS is a subsidiary of the state-owned oil and gas firm Pertamina.

In 2021, PIS got appointed as the holding company of SH IML, overseeing all shipping, maritime services, and logistics operations.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: