Pertamina International Shipping Presents Its Innovations at 2025 IMW

May 27, 2025 | 1:36 pm
Jakarta. Pertamina International Shipping (PIS), the marine subholding of the state-run oil company, is taking part at the 2025 Indonesia Maritime Week (IMW) in Jakarta.

The three-day event, which will last until Wednesday, will highlight the national maritime industry.

Chief Infrastructure Minister Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono said that making Indonesia's maritime industry more competitive would require human capital development. 

"To this end, the government has focused on improving the quality and competitiveness of national seafaring human resources over the past years. These efforts include providing more comprehensive training and certification that meet international standards," Agus said.

International Maritime Organization or IMO's secretary-general, Arsenio Dominguez, also highlighted the importance of improving national maritime connectivity.

"Connectivity and sustainability are the foundations of the future of the global maritime industry. Forums such as IMW are important to encourage cross-country collaboration and innovation," Dominguez said.

At the event, PIS takes part in strategic discussion sessions that bring the public's attention to its business strategies and social campaigns. It also holds blood donations. Surya Tri Harto, the acting president director of PIS, said that the company aimed to create a maritime industry ecosystem that not only prioritizes business strategies but is also adaptive, inclusive, and sustainable.

"By taking part in this forum, PIS hopes to expand strategic cooperation, attract investment, and share best practices to build a resilient and sustainable shipping ecosystem in the Asian region," Surya Tri Harto said.

According to Surya, PIS has introduced cargo diversification measures and expanded its international shipping routes to more than 65 countries. The company has also strengthened its global presence by setting up branch offices in Singapore, Dubai, and London. PIS also showcases environmentally-friendly technology innovations and digital transformation in ship operations in an attempt to attract both domestic and foreign investors.

"Our participation in the 2025 IMW is an important part of this effort. The forum opens up space for strategic collaboration, technology exchange, and promotion of national shipping competitiveness in the international arena. Through IMW 2025, PIS wants to show that Indonesia is capable of becoming the world's maritime axis by prioritizing connectivity, sustainability, and digital transformation," Surya said.

