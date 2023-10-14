Saturday, October 14, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Pertamina International Shipping Promotes Marine Literacy at Schools

October 14, 2023 | 2:42 pm
SHARE
(Photo Courtesy of Pertamina)
(Photo Courtesy of Pertamina)

Jakarta. Pertamina International Shipping (PIS) recently launched the so-called “BerSEAnergi untuk Laut” (‘Synergy for the Ocean’) program in a bid to support marine sustainability and improve the welfare of coastal communities.

This initiative includes “LiteraSEA” --inspired by the word ‘literacy’-- that seeks to improve the students’ marine literacy. As part of the program, PIS visited the SDS Mutiara 02 elementary school in North Jakarta earlier this week to build a library and some books on Marine 101. PIS -- along with environmental activist Dimas Anggara -- also delivered a course to introduce the students to marine life. Some of the PIS staff members also volunteered to teach the kids about the marine ecosystem.

“As a company whose operations largely encompass the sea, PIS pledges to conserve the marine ecosystem, among others, by providing marine education. Marine sustainability is set to bring a positive impact to the people’s welfare,” PIS corporate secretary Aryomekka Firdaus was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

Water makes up 70 percent of Indonesian territories and this calls for improved marine literacy in the country. Likewise, Dimas said he had encouraged the students to improve their marine literacy, particularly on keeping our oceans clean from litter.

“Indonesia’s ocean literacy, particularly on marine litter,  is incredibly low. That is why I hope the ‘BerSEAnergi untuk Laut’ program can make school children care more about the marine environment. Just like how my parents taught me about marine life since I was a kid,” Dimas said.

PIS also stopped by three other elementary schools to give marine literacy books and extracurricular activities, to name a few. As well as marine workshop and library support. The three said schools are SDN Petojo Utara 01, SDN WIlulang Cilegon, and SDS Miftahul Falah Garut. 

Tags:
#Special Updates
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Projo, Jokowi's Key Supporters, Pledge Allegiance to Prabowo
News 31 minutes ago

Projo, Jokowi's Key Supporters, Pledge Allegiance to Prabowo

 This development signals a growing divide between Jokowi and the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P).
BP Batam Offers Scholarships, Training for Relocated Rempang Locals
Special Updates 1 hours ago

BP Batam Offers Scholarships, Training for Relocated Rempang Locals

 The government will also set up a center for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) at the temporary housing.
Relocated Rempang Locals Hold Traditional Banquet
Special Updates 2 hours ago

Relocated Rempang Locals Hold Traditional Banquet

 The relocated locals recently held a keduri --a traditional banquet for requesting blessings-- at Buana Central Park.
Pertamina’s Clean Energy Program Reaches 63 Villages
Special Updates 4 hours ago

Pertamina’s Clean Energy Program Reaches 63 Villages

 State-owned energy firm Pertamina said Friday that it had empowered 63 villages to use clean energy.
Enthusiasm Soars for Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia
Special Updates 5 hours ago

Enthusiasm Soars for Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia

 The racing event has attracted tourists from other parts of Indonesia or even abroad.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Indonesia Still Has No Plans to Join CPTPP Trade Pact
1
Indonesia Still Has No Plans to Join CPTPP Trade Pact
2
Suspect in Miss Universe Topless Photo Controversy Accuses Organizer's CEO
3
Indonesia Adds Cosmetics, Bicycle to MFN Tariff List
4
Former Agriculture Minister Syahrul Arrested Prior to TV Appearance
5
Procedures for Countries to Join RCEP to be Ready by 2024
Opini Title
Southeast Asia Retail: Small Format Is Here to Stay
Southeast Asia Retail: Small Format Is Here to Stay
Strategies For Improving Sustainability in the Digital World
Strategies For Improving Sustainability in the Digital World
Unlocking the Next Generation of Digital Financial Services
Unlocking the Next Generation of Digital Financial Services
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED