Pertamina International Shipping Promotes Marine Literacy at Schools

Jakarta. Pertamina International Shipping (PIS) recently launched the so-called “BerSEAnergi untuk Laut” (‘Synergy for the Ocean’) program in a bid to support marine sustainability and improve the welfare of coastal communities.

This initiative includes “LiteraSEA” --inspired by the word ‘literacy’-- that seeks to improve the students’ marine literacy. As part of the program, PIS visited the SDS Mutiara 02 elementary school in North Jakarta earlier this week to build a library and some books on Marine 101. PIS -- along with environmental activist Dimas Anggara -- also delivered a course to introduce the students to marine life. Some of the PIS staff members also volunteered to teach the kids about the marine ecosystem.

“As a company whose operations largely encompass the sea, PIS pledges to conserve the marine ecosystem, among others, by providing marine education. Marine sustainability is set to bring a positive impact to the people’s welfare,” PIS corporate secretary Aryomekka Firdaus was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

Water makes up 70 percent of Indonesian territories and this calls for improved marine literacy in the country. Likewise, Dimas said he had encouraged the students to improve their marine literacy, particularly on keeping our oceans clean from litter.

“Indonesia’s ocean literacy, particularly on marine litter, is incredibly low. That is why I hope the ‘BerSEAnergi untuk Laut’ program can make school children care more about the marine environment. Just like how my parents taught me about marine life since I was a kid,” Dimas said.

PIS also stopped by three other elementary schools to give marine literacy books and extracurricular activities, to name a few. As well as marine workshop and library support. The three said schools are SDN Petojo Utara 01, SDN WIlulang Cilegon, and SDS Miftahul Falah Garut.

