Monday, October 2, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Pertamina, LKPP Ink Agreement on E-Catalog

October 1, 2023 | 10:26 pm
SHARE
National Public Procurement Agency (LKPP) signs an agreement on e-catalogue with state-owned energy firm Pertamina in Jakarta on September 29, 2023. (Photo Courtesy of Pertamina)
National Public Procurement Agency (LKPP) signs an agreement on e-catalogue with state-owned energy firm Pertamina in Jakarta on September 29, 2023. (Photo Courtesy of Pertamina)

Jakarta. State-owned energy firm Pertamina and the National Public Procurement Agency, or LKPP, recently inked an agreement on e-catalog.

Pertamina’s president director Nicke Widyawati said that the company was the first state-owned enterprise to implement LKPP’s e-catalog app. She added that the use of e-catalog could make Pertamina more efficient.

“... Especially in terms of opex [operational expenditure] and capex [capital expenditure]. We have done a lot to boost our efficiency. We believe this is the best thing to do," Nicke was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

The more products and services that Pertamina purchases, the larger LKPP's database is particularly items that can be standardized using the e-catalog, according to Nicke.

The oil and gas giant also seeks to boost its local content realization by working with LKPP.

Pertamina says that all of its projects have achieved 60 percent local content, exceeding the 40-percent target.

"To us, local content is not just meeting the numbers, but they should be based on quality. It is not just a mandate, but state-owned enterprises should use locally produced, high-quality products," Nicke said.

The e-catalog system aims to provide a more transparent and faster procurement process. The system is also expected to make it easier for vendors to offer their products, thus enabling a more competitive price. LKPP head Hendrar Prihadi said that Pertamina should set an example as the first state-owned enterprise to use the e-catalog app. 

"Hopefully, Pertamina can be a role model. This system is expected to enable a faster, more transparent and effective procurement," Hendrar said.

Tags:
#Special Updates
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Government Grants Operational License to Bullet Train
Lifestyle 10 hours ago

Government Grants Operational License to Bullet Train

 The train operates along a dedicated railway spanning 142.3 kilometers and is integrated into the commuter system in Bandung and Jakarta.
'Bring it on': McCarthy Responds to Gaetz’s Threat to Oust Him
News 10 hours ago

'Bring it on': McCarthy Responds to Gaetz’s Threat to Oust Him

 Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York said she would vote to oust McCarthy as speaker if such a vote occurs.
Pertamina Recovers Rp 850b Land Assets in East Java
Special Updates 10 hours ago

Pertamina Recovers Rp 850b Land Assets in East Java

 The assets which Pertamina has just recovered lie in the East Javan ward of Gunungsari, and span about 583,131 square meters. 
Pertamina, LKPP Ink Agreement on E-Catalog
Special Updates 11 hours ago

Pertamina, LKPP Ink Agreement on E-Catalog

 Pertamina says it is the first state-owned enterprise to implement LKPP's e-catalog app.
Pertamina Installs Solar Power for Merbabu Asih
Special Updates 12 hours ago

Pertamina Installs Solar Power for Merbabu Asih

 This project is part of the so-called Energy Self-Sufficient Village (Desa Energi Berdikari) program.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

PDI-P Confirms Prabowo's Request for Gibran as Running Mate
1
PDI-P Confirms Prabowo's Request for Gibran as Running Mate
2
77 Indonesians Could Be Spared Death Penalty in Malaysia
3
Who is to Blame for Looming Shutdown in the US?
4
Jakarta Implements Higher Parking Tariffs for Vehicles Skipping Emission Tests
5
Megawati Dismisses Speculations of Prabowo-Ganjar Pairing for 2024 Election
Opini Title
ASEAN in Global Semiconductor Race
ASEAN in Global Semiconductor Race
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
The Story of the Ulmas’ Martyrdom Should Be Known Worldwide
The Story of the Ulmas’ Martyrdom Should Be Known Worldwide
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED