Pertamina, LKPP Ink Agreement on E-Catalog

Jakarta. State-owned energy firm Pertamina and the National Public Procurement Agency, or LKPP, recently inked an agreement on e-catalog.

Pertamina’s president director Nicke Widyawati said that the company was the first state-owned enterprise to implement LKPP’s e-catalog app. She added that the use of e-catalog could make Pertamina more efficient.

“... Especially in terms of opex [operational expenditure] and capex [capital expenditure]. We have done a lot to boost our efficiency. We believe this is the best thing to do," Nicke was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

The more products and services that Pertamina purchases, the larger LKPP's database is particularly items that can be standardized using the e-catalog, according to Nicke.

The oil and gas giant also seeks to boost its local content realization by working with LKPP.

Pertamina says that all of its projects have achieved 60 percent local content, exceeding the 40-percent target.

"To us, local content is not just meeting the numbers, but they should be based on quality. It is not just a mandate, but state-owned enterprises should use locally produced, high-quality products," Nicke said.

The e-catalog system aims to provide a more transparent and faster procurement process. The system is also expected to make it easier for vendors to offer their products, thus enabling a more competitive price. LKPP head Hendrar Prihadi said that Pertamina should set an example as the first state-owned enterprise to use the e-catalog app.

"Hopefully, Pertamina can be a role model. This system is expected to enable a faster, more transparent and effective procurement," Hendrar said.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: