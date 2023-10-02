Monday, October 2, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Pertamina Recovers Rp 850b Land Assets in East Java

October 1, 2023 | 11:26 pm
SHARE
BPN hands over land asset certificates to Pertamina in Jakarta on September 29, 2023. (Photo Courtesy of Pertamina)
BPN hands over land asset certificates to Pertamina in Jakarta on September 29, 2023. (Photo Courtesy of Pertamina)

Jakarta. State-owned oil and gas firm Pertamina recently announced it had regained its land assets worth about Rp 850 billion ($54.8 million) in East Java.

Pertamina attributed this asset recovery to its partnership with the East Java prosecution’s office and the provincial land agency (BPN). According to a press release, the assets lie in the East Javan ward of Gunungsari, and span about 583,131 square meters. 

BPN handed over the land certificates to Pertamina at the latter’s headquarters in Jakarta on Friday.

“Pertamina would not be able to regain these assets without the amazing support from the prosecutor’s office and BPN. It was an incredibly long journey, but these assets finally came back to the state. Hopefully, it can bring benefits to the nation,” Pertamina’s business support director Erry Widiastono was quoted as saying in a recent press statement. 

“This is not the last one. We still need support from various stakeholders. Pertamina’s asset recovery calls for good collaboration,” Erry said.

Likewise, Sri Pranoto, the director for the government land management at BPN, said that such a partnership should continue.

“The Agrarian Affairs and Spatial Planning Ministry [BPN] will try to make sure that these assets are not lost. And also that we don’t sacrifice the community, so it will not spark a huge problem,” Sri Pranoto said.

Mia Amiati, the head of East Java’s prosecutors' office, said: “Management of assets can be done through persuasions as well as non-litigation efforts. The third party will then let what it has controlled.

Tags:
#Special Updates
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Government Grants Operational License to Bullet Train
Lifestyle 10 hours ago

Government Grants Operational License to Bullet Train

 The train operates along a dedicated railway spanning 142.3 kilometers and is integrated into the commuter system in Bandung and Jakarta.
'Bring it on': McCarthy Responds to Gaetz’s Threat to Oust Him
News 10 hours ago

'Bring it on': McCarthy Responds to Gaetz’s Threat to Oust Him

 Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York said she would vote to oust McCarthy as speaker if such a vote occurs.
Pertamina Recovers Rp 850b Land Assets in East Java
Special Updates 10 hours ago

Pertamina Recovers Rp 850b Land Assets in East Java

 The assets which Pertamina has just recovered lie in the East Javan ward of Gunungsari, and span about 583,131 square meters. 
Pertamina, LKPP Ink Agreement on E-Catalog
Special Updates 11 hours ago

Pertamina, LKPP Ink Agreement on E-Catalog

 Pertamina says it is the first state-owned enterprise to implement LKPP's e-catalog app.
Pertamina Installs Solar Power for Merbabu Asih
Special Updates 12 hours ago

Pertamina Installs Solar Power for Merbabu Asih

 This project is part of the so-called Energy Self-Sufficient Village (Desa Energi Berdikari) program.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

PDI-P Confirms Prabowo's Request for Gibran as Running Mate
1
PDI-P Confirms Prabowo's Request for Gibran as Running Mate
2
77 Indonesians Could Be Spared Death Penalty in Malaysia
3
Who is to Blame for Looming Shutdown in the US?
4
Jakarta Implements Higher Parking Tariffs for Vehicles Skipping Emission Tests
5
Megawati Dismisses Speculations of Prabowo-Ganjar Pairing for 2024 Election
Opini Title
ASEAN in Global Semiconductor Race
ASEAN in Global Semiconductor Race
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
The Story of the Ulmas’ Martyrdom Should Be Known Worldwide
The Story of the Ulmas’ Martyrdom Should Be Known Worldwide
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED