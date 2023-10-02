Pertamina Recovers Rp 850b Land Assets in East Java

Jakarta. State-owned oil and gas firm Pertamina recently announced it had regained its land assets worth about Rp 850 billion ($54.8 million) in East Java.

Pertamina attributed this asset recovery to its partnership with the East Java prosecution’s office and the provincial land agency (BPN). According to a press release, the assets lie in the East Javan ward of Gunungsari, and span about 583,131 square meters.

BPN handed over the land certificates to Pertamina at the latter’s headquarters in Jakarta on Friday.

“Pertamina would not be able to regain these assets without the amazing support from the prosecutor’s office and BPN. It was an incredibly long journey, but these assets finally came back to the state. Hopefully, it can bring benefits to the nation,” Pertamina’s business support director Erry Widiastono was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

“This is not the last one. We still need support from various stakeholders. Pertamina’s asset recovery calls for good collaboration,” Erry said.

Likewise, Sri Pranoto, the director for the government land management at BPN, said that such a partnership should continue.

“The Agrarian Affairs and Spatial Planning Ministry [BPN] will try to make sure that these assets are not lost. And also that we don’t sacrifice the community, so it will not spark a huge problem,” Sri Pranoto said.

Mia Amiati, the head of East Java’s prosecutors' office, said: “Management of assets can be done through persuasions as well as non-litigation efforts. The third party will then let what it has controlled.

