Pertamina Sets Up Solar Panels in Tanjung Karang Village

Jakarta. State-owned energy firm Pertamina is setting up solar panels in Tanjung Karang Village, Aceh.

The new solar panels will power the Rumah Kreatif Tamiang, a workshop dedicated to training people with disabilities.

Subsidiary Pertamina Hulu Energi -- particularly the Pertamina EP Asset Rantau Field -- is in charge of this solar panel project.

According to Pertamina representative Djulianto Tasmat, Tanjung Karang village is home to Aceh's second-largest people with disabilities population. The installation of solar photovoltaics will help empower 20 people with disabilities.

"Pertamina hopes to increase access to clean energy, particularly people with disabilities in Tanjung Karang village, or people in general," Djulianto was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

The solar panels have a capacity of 4.91 watt peak (wp) and produce 6,320 watt hours (wh) each year.

They are also expected to slash emissions of up to 6,383 kgCO2eq annually, while also saving up to Rp 9 million ($585) in electricity bills per year.

These solar panels are part of Pertamina's flagship project Desa Energi Berdikari which aims to promote renewable power generation in Indonesian villages.

Pertamina first launched Desa Energi Berdikari in 2019, and the company has connected 52 villages across the archipelago to renewable energy. Pertamina reported it had helped these villages generate 143,250 wp of solar power, 605,000 m3/year of methane gas and biogas, 16,500 wp of a solar-wind power hybrid, 8,000 watts of micro hydropower, and 6,500 liters of biodiesel each year. The program has reduced 565,896 tonCo2eq/year.

The Desa Energi Berdikari to date has also delivered economic impact for 3,061 households with a multiplier effect totaling Rp 1.8 billion annually. The initiative aligns with three sustainable development goals, namely Goal 7 (access to clean and affordable energy), Goal 8 (decent work and economic growth), and Goal 13 (climate action). The company also said that such initiatives were in line with the government’s goal of reaching net zero emissions by 2060.

