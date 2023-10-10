Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Pertamina to Host Eco RunFest in November

October 9, 2023 | 8:26 pm
The 2022 EcoRun Fest. (Photo Courtesy of Pertamina)
Jakarta. State-owned energy firm Pertamina will hold its flagship running event Pertamina Eco RunFest in Istora Senayan, Jakarta, on Nov. 26.

This will mark the 10th edition of Pertamina Eco RunFest, meaning that the company has held the event for a decade. This year's Eco RunFest aims to attract 16,500 participants. The event which adopts "Energizing Your Move" as its theme, seeks to nudge the participants into embracing an eco-friendly lifestyle.

"Pertamina invites Eco Run and Eco Fest participants to admire the art installations and take part in the workshop on using eco-friendly materials," Fadjar Djoko Santoso, the vice president for corporate communication at Pertamina, was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

The event will include the Eco Run, a running event of 4 categories. Participants can shop for products made by Pertamina-trained micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) at Eco Market. There will also be art installations and workshops using environmentally friendly materials.

Eco Fest's Energizing Music Festival also has a star-studded lineup that includes Raisa, Tulus, D’Masiv, Yura Yunita, Andien, Kunto Aji, Lyodra, Afgan, Efek Rumah Kaca, Ziva Magnolya, Armada, Juicy Luicy, Idgitaf, Fourtwnty, and Project Pop. 

Tickets are available on MyPertamina app with prices as follows: Rp 250,000 (1.5K Family Run), Rp 200,000 (5K Fun Run), Rp 350,000 (10K Race), and Rp 450,000 (21K Half Marathon).

"Participants will get a race pack that encompasses an exclusive jersey, shoe bag, bib, and an exclusive medal on the D-Day. Those who win the 10K and 21K categories can also win prizes worth up to hundreds of millions of rupiahs," Fadjar said.

The tickets for Ecofest are also now available at presale prices of Rp 125,000 and will be sold at a normal price of Rp 175,000. 

Download MyPertamina app and click on the Eco RunFest banner to sign up. Go to www.pertaminaecorunfest.com or follow @pertamina.ecorunfest (Instagram) for more information.

