Pertamina Trans Kontinental Records Positive Performance in 2024

Jakarta. Pertamina Trans Kontinental or PTK, which is part of the state-run oil company, announced Thursday that it had recorded a positive performance in 2024.

The marine company just wrapped up its annual general meeting of shareholders. It was in this meeting that PTK revealed to have posted Rp 7.56 trillion in revenue last year, marking a 12.04 percent growth compared to the previous year. PTK attributed the growth to the strengthening of its financial structure, marked by an increase in equity and a decrease in liabilities.

PTK reported that it had maintained a balanced balance sheet through productive asset management and sustainable cost efficiency. The company also said to have implemented its business strategies in a disciplined and measurable manner, thus enabling it to remain resilient amidst the dynamics of the energy industry.

In terms of operations, PTK operates 370 ships that play an important role in supporting national energy distribution. Operational efficiency is reflected in the growth of profit levels with increasing net profits. PTK also continues to optimize its fleet, among others, by rejuvenating its ships.

PTK also reported that it had used around 1,533,762 gigajoules of renewable energy as the company embraced energy transition. Partners and customers have also praised PTK's service quality. The company's customer satisfaction index reached 4.0 out of 4.0, reflecting their satisfaction.

According to PTK's vice president for legal and relations, Sonny Mirath, the achievements above were the result of the hard work of everyone at the company in maintaining operational and financial stability amidst global changes.

"We are grateful for the performance results achieved throughout 2024. This is real evidence that the transformation we are implementing is on the right track. PTK will continue to innovate and strengthen its capabilities to answer the increasingly complex challenges of the maritime industry," Sonny was quoted as saying in a press statement.

PTK also vowed to strengthen its fleet, increase energy transportation capacity, and expand its service reach.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: