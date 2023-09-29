Friday, September 29, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Pertamina's Balikpapan Refinery Master Plan Reports 82 Pct Progress

September 28, 2023 | 3:41 pm
SHARE
Deputy State-Owned Enterprise Minister Kartika Wirjotmodjo and Pertamina president director Nicke Widyawati visit the Balikpapan refinery development master plan project in East Kalimantan on September 27, 2023. (Photo Courtesy of Pertamina)
Deputy State-Owned Enterprise Minister Kartika Wirjotmodjo and Pertamina president director Nicke Widyawati visit the Balikpapan refinery development master plan project in East Kalimantan on September 27, 2023. (Photo Courtesy of Pertamina)

Jakarta. State-owned energy firm Pertamina recently reported that its Balikpapan refinery development master plan project has reached 82 percent in progress.

According to a press statement, the refinery has a total of 5,203 pieces of equipment that weighs 110,000 tons in total. The so-called residual fluid catalytic cracking first generator is the heaviest equipment with its weight standing at 1,099 tons. Pertamina reported the 110-meter propane/propylene equipment was the largest by height. This plant will boost Pertamina’s refinery processing capacity to 100,000 barrels a day, which will slash oil fuel imports.

Deputy State-Owned Enterprise Minister Kartika Wirjoatmojo on Wednesday visited Pertamina’s office in Balikpapan on Wednesday. He said that the Balikpapan refinery development master plan became a national strategic project that could pave the way for Indonesia’s energy security and self-sufficiency.

“We are pushing for this national strategic project so that it can meet the target. I’m pleased and proud to see this project already reaching 82 percent in progress despite the Covid-19 pandemic,” Kartika Wirjoatmodjo was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

Pertamina president director Nicke Widyawati said that the project was the most challenging to date. The company has to make sure that the existing refinery is still operating. 

“We have to make sure that this project can still operate with high safety and reliability,” Nicke said.

The Balikpapan refinery master plan project aims to boost the processing capacity. It also seeks to boost the quality and increase the petrochemical and LPG products. The additional capacity will automatically cut down 100,000 barrels a day of oil fuel imports. 

“This will greatly impact Indonesia’s current account deficit,” Nicke said.

From a quality standpoint, Pertamina will raise the standards of the Balikpapan refinery development master plan products from Euro 2 to Euro 5. This will make them more environmentally friendly, thus meeting the Environment Ministry’s standards.

Pertamina vows to support the government’s target of reaching net zero emissions by 2060, among others, by pushing for programs that contribute to sustainable development goals (SDGs). The company also adopts environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles across its businesses and operations.

Tags:
#Special Updates
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Indonesia, Malaysia Seek to Counter Negative Perception of Palm Oil in India
Business 1 hours ago

Indonesia, Malaysia Seek to Counter Negative Perception of Palm Oil in India

 In recent times, negative campaigns against palm oil in India have intensified.
Pertamina's Balikpapan Refinery Master Plan Reports 82 Pct Progress
Special Updates 9 hours ago

Pertamina's Balikpapan Refinery Master Plan Reports 82 Pct Progress

 The Balikpapan refinery master plan is expected to help Indonesia cut down its oil fuel imports.
Nagorno-Karabakh Gov't to Dissolve Itself by January 2024
News 10 hours ago

Nagorno-Karabakh Gov't to Dissolve Itself by January 2024

 The move comes after Azerbaijan carried out a lightning offensive to reclaim full control over its breakaway region.
Annual Culinary Fest 'Pasar Senggol' Returns to Summarecon Mall Bekasi
Special Updates Sep 27, 2023 | 11:37 pm

Annual Culinary Fest 'Pasar Senggol' Returns to Summarecon Mall Bekasi

 With 114 tenants at 99 booths, four food trucks, and 11 food carts, visitors have thousands of menu choices to explore.
Anies and Muhaimin Visit Rizieq
News Sep 27, 2023 | 11:36 pm

Anies and Muhaimin Visit Rizieq

 The presidential candidate and his running mate attended the wedding of Rizieq's daughter in Petamburan.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Anies and Muhaimin Visit Rizieq
1
Anies and Muhaimin Visit Rizieq
2
Agung Podomoro Sells Neo Soho Mall for Rp 1.4 Trillion
3
CPO Producers Indonesia and Malaysia in Talks with India Amid EU Market Restrictions
4
Prabowo in 'Final Phase' of Selecting Running Mate
5
Co-Defendant in Major Graft Trial Implicates Sports Minister Dito
Opini Title
ASEAN in Global Semiconductor Race
ASEAN in Global Semiconductor Race
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
The Story of the Ulmas’ Martyrdom Should Be Known Worldwide
The Story of the Ulmas’ Martyrdom Should Be Known Worldwide
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED