Pertamina's Balikpapan Refinery Master Plan Reports 82 Pct Progress

Jakarta. State-owned energy firm Pertamina recently reported that its Balikpapan refinery development master plan project has reached 82 percent in progress.

According to a press statement, the refinery has a total of 5,203 pieces of equipment that weighs 110,000 tons in total. The so-called residual fluid catalytic cracking first generator is the heaviest equipment with its weight standing at 1,099 tons. Pertamina reported the 110-meter propane/propylene equipment was the largest by height. This plant will boost Pertamina’s refinery processing capacity to 100,000 barrels a day, which will slash oil fuel imports.

Deputy State-Owned Enterprise Minister Kartika Wirjoatmojo on Wednesday visited Pertamina’s office in Balikpapan on Wednesday. He said that the Balikpapan refinery development master plan became a national strategic project that could pave the way for Indonesia’s energy security and self-sufficiency.

“We are pushing for this national strategic project so that it can meet the target. I’m pleased and proud to see this project already reaching 82 percent in progress despite the Covid-19 pandemic,” Kartika Wirjoatmodjo was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

Pertamina president director Nicke Widyawati said that the project was the most challenging to date. The company has to make sure that the existing refinery is still operating.

“We have to make sure that this project can still operate with high safety and reliability,” Nicke said.

The Balikpapan refinery master plan project aims to boost the processing capacity. It also seeks to boost the quality and increase the petrochemical and LPG products. The additional capacity will automatically cut down 100,000 barrels a day of oil fuel imports.

“This will greatly impact Indonesia’s current account deficit,” Nicke said.

From a quality standpoint, Pertamina will raise the standards of the Balikpapan refinery development master plan products from Euro 2 to Euro 5. This will make them more environmentally friendly, thus meeting the Environment Ministry’s standards.

Pertamina vows to support the government’s target of reaching net zero emissions by 2060, among others, by pushing for programs that contribute to sustainable development goals (SDGs). The company also adopts environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles across its businesses and operations.

