Pertamina’s Integrated Marine Logistics Subholding Wins Awards for Empowering Fishermen

May 16, 2025 | 3:36 pm
Jakarta. Pertamina International Shipping (PIS) and its subsidiaries under the group's integrated marine logistics subholding recently won three prestigious awards.

The companies won at the 2025 CSR Brand Equity and Indonesia Best CSR Awards presented by The Iconomics.

PIS and its two subsidiaries -- Pertamina Trans Kontinental (PTK) and Pertamina Energy Terminal (PET) -- brought home awards that recognized their corporate social and environmental responsibility (CSER) programs.

“We hope to continue contributing to the communities and environment around the operational areas of PIS and the integrated marine logistics subholding," Muhammad Baron, the corporate secretary at PIS, said.

In their CSER programs, PIS and its integrated marine logistics subholding focus on improving the welfare of coastal communities, namely fishermen, while also trying to create a sustainable supply chain that balances operations, communities, and marine ecosystems. They even launched an overarching CSER program titled “BerSEAnergi Untuk Laut” (Together for the Sea). This program not only encompasses fishermen empowerment, but also seeks to raise public awareness, particularly among the younger generation, about the importance of marine ecosystems for environmental sustainability.

The coastal welfare improvement programs include providing sanitation facilities in fishing villages, eco-friendly boats for fishing operations, and other forms of support. In addition, PIS actively participates in various social and environmental initiatives, such as deploying a Floating Hospital in West Papua and offering marine education through the “LiteraSEA” program.

Both PIS and the subholding have a development roadmap to increase their green business contribution by up to 34 percent and reduce carbon emissions by 32 percent by 2034. This aligns with the long-term net-zero emission vision of PIS and the International Maritime Organization (IMO). PIS also continues to enhance its implementation of eco-friendly technologies, including the adoption of B40 green fuel, dual-fuel engines, and green ship designs.

The award categories received by PIS and its subsidiaries are as follows:

  • Pertamina International Shipping – Supply Chain Category

  • Pertamina Energy Terminal – Terminal Energy Management Category

  • Pertamina Trans Kontinental – Community Economic Empowerment Program Category

The awards were based on an online survey conducted across ten cities in Indonesia, with over 10,000 random respondents, assessing CSR Activity Awareness and CSR Image. The evaluation also included the total number of CSR/CSER activities and the extent to which they covered environmental, social, economic, health, climate change, and educational aspects, measuring the comprehensiveness of each program.

“As part of the Pertamina Group, PIS and Integrated Marine Logistics Subholding have a responsibility to contribute to Indonesian society by supporting the government's Asta Cita vision for national energy independence in harmony with environmental sustainability,” Muhammad Baron said.

