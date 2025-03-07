Petrindo Jaya Kreasi Shareholders Approve 1:10 Stock Split

Jakarta. PT Petrindo Jaya Kreasi Tbk (IDX: CUAN) held an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGMS) on Monday, June 30. During the meeting, shareholders approved a stock split with a ratio of 1:10 and agreed to amend the Company’s Articles of Association, specifically Article 4 paragraph 1.

As a result, effective July 10, the nominal value of the Company’s shares will be reduced from Rp 200 per share to Rp 20 per share.

"Through this stock split, we hope to strengthen and diversify Petrindo’s investor base, forming a solid foundation for the Company to gain broader support for future business expansion," said Kartika Hendrawan, Director of PT Petrindo Jaya Kreasi Tbk.

The stock split is aimed at making the Company’s shares more liquid, thereby increasing the number of investors who can transact in Petrindo’s stock. Additionally, the increased number of shares is expected to promote more active trading on the Indonesian Stock Exchange.

As a company engaged in Indonesia’s mineral and energy mining sector, Petrindo is committed to creating sustainable value, maintaining growth, and executing its business strategies in line with its long-term goals and plans. Petrindo and its subsidiaries focus on three business lines:

Mining Ownership, including thermal coal, high-calorific metallurgical coal, gold, silver, and silica sand; Mining Services, providing multidisciplinary mining contracting and integrated EPC services; Infrastructure & Other Services, including operations through Petrosea Offshore Supply Base (POSB) and Intermediary Stockpile (ISP).

