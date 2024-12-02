Petrindo Wins "Recognized Commitment ESG" at the ESG Appreciation Night

December 2, 2024 | 3:28 pm
Jakarta. Petrindo Jaya Kreasi (Petrindo) recently took home the “Recognized Commitment ESG” accolade for its dedication and contributions towards implementing the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles.

The award was presented by B-Universe in collaboration with the BGK Foundation at the Investor Daily ESG Appreciation Night in Jakarta earlier this week. 

Petrindo was picked as one of the companies with a strong commitment to promoting and encouraging sustainable practices in its operations. Petrindo’s Chief Financial Officer Kartika Hendrawan expressed her gratitude for the award and emphasized that this recognition further strengthens the company’s commitment to applying ESG principles, particularly in the social and community aspects.

“With this award, we are even more committed to implementing ESG principles, especially those directly related to social and community aspects. We hope this award incentivizes business players to continue prioritizing ESG principles in their operations so that together, we can create tangible sustainability that positively impacts the environment, society, and the economy,” said Kartika.

The Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program has become one of the key pillars for Petrindo to impact society positively. One of Petrindo's subsidiaries, PT Petrosea Tbk, has implemented 45 CSR programs across its operational sites in 2023, benefiting 18,549 people. These CSR programs focus on education, health, economic empowerment, and the environment.

Some programs implemented include capacity building for teachers and support for coffee farmers in areas surrounding the company’s operations. Additionally, Petrindo has collaborated with the Bakti Barito Foundation, a philanthropic foundation owned by its major shareholders, to support scholarship and educational programs for the youth.

Looking ahead, Petrindo is committed to continuing its CSR programs with a focus on education, the economy, social welfare, health, and the environment. Regular evaluations will be conducted to assess the effectiveness of these programs and ensure their long-term benefits for the community.

“The most important aspect of CSR programs is ensuring that the benefits are felt in the long term. We want to ensure that these CSR activities provide lasting value for the community and all stakeholders,” Hendrawan said. 

The ESG Appreciation Night sought to foster collaboration and innovation for a more sustainable future. 

