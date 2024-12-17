Petrosea Lists Rp 1.5 Trillion Shelf-Registered Bonds, Sukuk Ijarah

Yovanda Noni
December 17, 2024 | 2:41 pm
(Photo Courtesy of Petrosea)
(Photo Courtesy of Petrosea)

Jakarta. Petrosea (PTRO) recently announced that it had listed its Shelf-Registered Bonds I Phase I 2024 and Shelf-Registered Sukuk Ijarah I Phase I 2024 on the Indonesia Stock Exchange on Dec. 16.

Petrosea issued its Shelf-Registered Bonds and Sukuk Ijarah I Phase I 2024 worth Rp 1.5 trillion. This includes Shelf-Registered Bonds with a principal amount of Rp 1 trillion and Shelf-Registered Sukuk Ijarah with the remaining ijarah consideration worth Rp 500 billion.

“All funds will be used to strengthen working capital in order to support the realization of contracts that have been obtained by Petrosea through its integrated Contract Mining and EPC business lines,” PTRO's Chief Investment Officer Kartika Hendrawan was quoted as saying in a press statement.

Petrosea recorded more than 2 times oversubscription for its Shelf-Registered Bonds I Phase I and Shelf-Registered Sukuk Ijarah I Phase I 2024. This issuance is part of the Public Offering of Shelf-Registered Bonds I with a total value of Rp 2 trillion and Shelf-Registered Sukuk Ijarah I with a total value Rp 1 trillion.

Previously, Petrosea obtained a corporate rating of idA+ (Single A Plus; Stable Outlook) and idA+(sy) (Single A Plus Syariah) from Pemeringkat Efek Indonesia (PEFINDO) based on data and information from the company as well as the Audited Financial Report as per June 30, 2024 and Audited Financial Report as per Dec.31,  2024.

All of Petrosea’s operational and financial performance targets are supported by a strong safety, health & environment (SHE) culture through the implementation of target zero accident, operational excellence and continuous improvement, as well as risk management and good corporate governance (GCG) factors as the backbone of the company’s sustainability.

