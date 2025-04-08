Petrosea Signs Rp 16 Trillion Mining Service Agreement with Vale Indonesia

Jakarta. PT Petrosea Tbk has announced the signing of a major contract with PT Vale Indonesia Tbk for the provision of mining and transportation services for nickel ore in the Bahodopi area, Central Sulawesi. The contract value is estimated to reach Rp 16 trillion with a duration of 10 years.

This contract was signed on 8 April 2025 and includes Mining Services and Transportation of Nickel Ore Material for the Bahodopi Block 2 and 3 owned by Vale Indonesia. Under this agreement, Petrosea will act as the main contractor responsible for the entire mining process and material logistics.

Petrosea’s management agreed that this agreement was part of the company’s long-term strategy to expand its portfolio and strengthen its position in the national mining industry. This new contract is also expected to boost the company’s financial and operational performance over the coming years. 

"This contract is a major milestone in our journey to continue creating added value and expanding Petrosea's services," read the official statement. 

Petrosea offers various pit-to-port project services, including open pit contract mining services, civil & infrastructure construction, mining project management services, technical & feasibility study consulting services, mine planning & optimization services and its Minerva Digital Platform solution that leverages the latest digital technologies to increase efficiency and productivity, as well as be applied at each mineral and coal mining operation. Petrosea also has the capability to monitor and control operational activities at multiple sites by utilizing real-time data through its Remote Operations Center which is located at the Company’s headquarters.

