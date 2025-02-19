Petrosea’s Award-Winning Minerva Digital Platform Boosts Efficiency

Jakarta. Petrosea’s Minerva Digital Platform, the company’s flagship digital app that has helped boost the company’s productivity and efficiency, recently earned global recognition.

The Minerva Digital Platform has gained global recognition at the World Economic Forum and made Petrosea the only Indonesian mining company selected for the Global Lighthouse Network.

The Minerva offers various innovative features that support the mining process more effectively and efficiently by integrating all business processes. The program optimizes the use of artificial intelligence (AI), big data, and advanced analytics. Petrosea has already begun using the Minerva since 2018. This year, Petrosea is planning to focus on implementing a long-term strategy to increase value creation for all clients, including potential and loyal clients.

Increasing Value Creation Through Innovation

Minerva Digital Platform now serves various cross-commodity projects by creating connectivity and providing innovative solutions more comprehensively for all clients. Petrosea also continues to develop the use of real-time data to monitor and control all operational activities in various projects through the Remote Operations Center (ROC) located at the head office.

The latest development of the digitalization strategy in supporting diversification has expanded the company's market share by providing technology-enabled mining solutions that focus on long-term economies of scale for all clients. This includes helping to monitor nickel product blending in order to meet increasingly diverse and competitive market demand. The digital system provides its users with integrated analytics and predictive functions.

Petrosea focuses on building a strong and secure digital backbone to support business continuity and sustainability, as well as ensuring the success of large-scale digital transformation and technology adoption across all of the company's projects.

Several major projects that are being carried out include ICT and infrastructure management, ERP refreshment and adoption of cloud technology, digital product development, big data projects, and strengthening cyber security.

"Petrosea continues to be committed to being at the forefront of technology development and implementation in the mining and EPC sectors through the Minerva Digital Platform. Petrosea also continues to provide added value to clients by offering faster, more precise, efficient and innovative mining solutions," Petrosea’s President Director Michael said.

As the company's digital technology solution, the Minerva Digital Platform supports the achievement of operational excellence through various digital initiatives, such as Effective Validation of Attendance (EVA), Effective Crew Management (ECM), Fuel & Road Analyzer (FRA), People, Mindset & Transformation (PMT), Fleet Optimization Management (FOM), and other digital solutions, including the Minerva App, dynamic dispatch and mine planning optimization.

By optimizing SHEPRO, a digital platform for managing SHE (safety, health, and environment) aspects, the quality of safety, health and environmental reporting and analysis also continues to be improved.

All of Petrosea's operational and financial performance targets are supported by a strong occupational safety, health & environment (K3L) culture through the implementation of zero accident targets, operational excellence and continuous improvement, as well as risk management factors and good corporate governance (GCG) as the backbone of a sustainable company.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: