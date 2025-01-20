PIK’s Aloha Pasir Putih to Host Vesak Celebrations This Saturday

Jakarta. Aloha Pasir Putih, the white sand beach tourist attraction at Pantai Indah Kapuk or PIK 2, will host a Vesak event this Saturday on May 17, 2025.

The celebrations will invite participants to reflect on the importance of living peacefully in diversity. PIK 2 has also partnered with Hemadhiro Mettavati Temple to host the Vesak event.

Aloha visitors and local Buddhists are welcome to join the event, which will run from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Hall Amaryllis. Bhikkhu Khannit Saññono Mahathera will lead the rituals. Activities include paritta prayer, dhamma, as well as sanghadana, which is an offering made to the Buddhist monks and nuns of the Hemadhiro Mettavati Temple. This event is open to the public and free of charge.

Fransisca Najoan, Arkana’s deputy head for the marketing communications division at Agung Sedayu Group, said Aloha PIK looked forward to hosting the event that would cater to everyone to celebrate diversity.

“By hosting this event, we hope that Aloha PIK can be the destination of choice for anyone who wants to enjoy moments together with their loved ones," Francisca said.

Visitors can also enjoy the local and international culinary delights at Aloha PIK. The outdoor and tropical atmosphere makes Aloha PIK an ideal place to relax with family and friends, either before or after attending the celebration procession.

Aloha Pasir Putih is a thematic tourist destination managed by Arkana, a subsidiary of the real estate giant Agung Sedayu Group (ASG). ASG seeks to present a public space that is not only pleasing to the eyes but also strengthens the values ​​of togetherness and social harmony.

Founded in 1971, ASG has made various iconic projects, including new cities, mixed-use, housing, commercial, hotels, and industrial areas. ASG commits to delivering innovation and quality in its projects.

Through Arkana, ASG curates thematic commercial, retail, and culinary areas in strategic areas such as Pantai Indah Kapuk, Green Lake City, and Sedayu City Kelapa Gading. Arkana projects such as East Coast PIK, Tokyo Hub, Sunset Pier, Alhambra, Old Shanghai, and Aloha PIK. These projects prioritize comfort, creativity, and an inclusive modern lifestyle.

Aloha PIK is open every day. Visitors don’t have to pay for an entrance ticket as they only need to show proof of having followed @aloha.pik on Instagram at the main lobby or the south lobby. Visit @aloha.pik on Instagram to find out more about the event.

