Pindad Vows Support for National Automotive Industry Ecosystem

Jakarta. State defense company Pindad recently announced its commitment to help develop Indonesia’s automotive industry ecosystem.

The company has produced a series of military vehicles, including the Апоз 6x6, the Badak 6x6m and the Komodo 4x4 combat vehicles, among others. It has also produced the Harimau medium tanks. The Indonesian military and police forces have also used Pindad’s MV3 Maung.

Pindad said that it had been developing its MV3 series, which now includes the Maung tactical vehicle as well as President Prabowo Subianto’s Garuda Limousine. It is also working on the next series of MV3 Garuda for ministers, state officials, and even civilians.

Pindad’s president director Abraham Mose thanked Prabowo for his consistent support for the national defense and automotive industries, including during the time when he was still the defense minister. Abraham also said that Prabowo had given innovative ideas for tactical and operational vehicles.

“Mr. Prabowo's active communication with PT Pindad has resulted in the Maung MV1 which has continued to be developed to the third generation. And now the MV3 Garuda Limousine becomes the presidential vehicle,” Abraham was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

“We are currently preparing the MV3 Garuda for the operational vehicles of ministers and government officials,” Abraham said.

Pindad’s technology and development director Sigit P. Santosa said the MV3 vehicles underwent a long development process.

"There is no manufacturer in Indonesia that has carried out full cycle vehicle development domestically, that starts from the design stage, product development, validation, certification, to the mass production. That is why Pindad has to be present to build the entire ecosystem to support the national automotive industry,” Sigit said.

The concept design also took into account local wisdom. Pindad also supports the use of local components. Sigit added: “We collaborate with global strategic partners for components that are not yet available domestically such as engines, transmissions and others. And this is pretty common in the automotive industry.”

The MV3 platform itself has multiple variants: Tangguh, Jdlajah, and Komando. The Maung Tangguh variant is also adjustable to meet the needs of various state events. It was used by Pope Francis when he visited Jakarta earlier this year. It had been used in ceremonial activities by the president. It could also be developed into a mobile jammer anti-drone vehicle.

