PIS Boosts Global Fleet Security to Navigate Rising Geopolitical Risks

June 23, 2025
Pertamina International Shipping (PIS). (Handout)

Jakarta. In an era marked by escalating geopolitical uncertainty, PT Pertamina International Shipping (PIS) is taking decisive steps to secure global energy transportation and safeguard Indonesia’s energy resilience.

As a key subsidiary of oil and gas giant PT Pertamina (Persero), PIS is reaffirming its role on the global stage by enhancing maritime security protocols and preparing alternative routes to ensure uninterrupted energy delivery, even in the world’s most volatile maritime corridors.

“PIS remains committed to upholding operational safety and energy supply continuity,” said Muhammad Baron, Corporate Secretary of PIS. “We are implementing rigorous monitoring of our tanker fleet, particularly in critical regions such as the Suez Canal, the Arabian Gulf, and the Strait of Hormuz.”

According to Baron, all PIS-operated international vessels are currently operating under strict safety measures and are continuously monitored via real-time, integrated tracking systems. These efforts are conducted in close coordination with maritime authorities, onboard crews, and regional partners.

Recognizing the potential impact of geopolitical disruptions on global supply chains, PIS has also developed contingency shipping routes designed to maintain efficient energy flow should key chokepoints, such as the Strait of Hormuz, become inaccessible.

“By staying ahead of evolving risks, we’re ensuring not just the safety of our crew and cargo but also the reliability of energy supplies to global markets,” Baron added. “We maintain close communication with cargo owners and regional authorities to stay responsive to emerging developments. At PIS, safety and sustainability are our top priorities in preserving national energy security while delivering reliable service to our international clients.”

With a global fleet of tankers serving more than 65 international routes, PIS continues to expand its footprint through its subsidiaries, including PIS Asia Pacific, which operates branch offices in strategic maritime hubs such as Singapore, Dubai, and London.

These proactive strategies underscore PIS’s resilience and adaptability in the face of global volatility. By combining operational excellence with forward-looking risk management, PIS is solidifying its position as a trusted, world-class provider of energy logistics, one that is prepared for today’s challenges and tomorrow’s opportunities.

