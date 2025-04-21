PIS Expands Shipping Routes Amid Global Geopolitical Tensions

(Photo Courtesy of Pertamina International Shipping)
(Photo Courtesy of Pertamina International Shipping)

Jakarta. Pertamina International Shipping, the shipping subsidiary of the state-run oil company, is expanding its markets amid the current geopolitical challenges.

The US' tariffs, the Russia-Ukraine war, as well as the regional conflicts in the Middle East, have set challenges for global trade activities. In face of these challenges, Pertamina International Shipping -- also known by its acronym PIS -- is set to present its company's strategies at the upcoming 2025 Indonesia Maritime Week (IMW). This event is set to take place in Jakarta on May 26-28.

"Market expansion and cargo diversification are still the basis of PIS's strategy in dealing with the highly fluctuating geopolitical dynamics. We took this step to prevent the company from being dependent on a particular market and cargo product," Eka Suhendra, the business planning director at PIS, was quoted as saying in a press statement.

PIS continues to expand its shipping routes domestically and abroad. To date, PIS has established international shipping routes to 65 countries. PIS also has three representative offices in Singapore, Dubai, and London. The company hopes that such expansion will cement its position as a global player in the energy and maritime logistics sector.

"This step has helped us increase the contribution of revenue from the non-captive market by 64 percent throughout 2024 compared to the previous year," Eka said.

According to Eka, PIS plays a key role in maintaining national energy security through a reliable and sustainable marine logistics chain.  The expansion will also help create efficient and competitive sea connectivity, both for national and regional interests.

PIS currently focuses on energy transportation. However, the company is also eyeing other sectors such as dry bulk as part of its product diversification efforts.

"PIS is actively reviewing various products outside the energy sector as a diversification of our transportation products. Penetration in the dry bulk market is a concrete example of us in developing PIS's business to the next level, while also anticipating the very dynamic geopolitical turmoil," Eka said.

