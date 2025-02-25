PIS Launches 2025 Maritime Scholarship to Develop Global-Ready Seafarers

Yovanda Noni
April 30, 2025 | 9:01 am
Pertamina International Shipping (PIS) and Pertamina Foundation Launch the 2025 Crewing Talent Scouting Scholarship Program at Universitas Gadjah Mada, Yogyakarta
Jakarta. Pertamina International Shipping (PIS), in collaboration with Pertamina Foundation, has launched the 2025 Crewing Talent Scouting Scholarship Program at the Innovation and Creativity Center (GIK) of Universitas Gadjah Mada (UGM) in Yogyakarta.

This scholarship program aims to produce outstanding seafarers who will contribute to meeting the demands of the ever-growing global maritime industry.

M. Irfan Zainul Fikri, Director of Amada PIS, said that as a company engaged in maritime logistics, PIS is committed to enhancing the quality of Indonesian seafarers.

"Through this scholarship, we hope to develop talented Indonesian seafarers who are ready to compete on the global stage and bring pride to Indonesia in the global maritime industry," he said.

Following the Covid-19 pandemic, the global maritime industry has experienced significant growth. According to data from the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the global maritime industry recorded a year-on-year (YoY) growth rate of 2.4 percent in 2024. Along with this increase, the need for skilled seafarers has become more urgent to ensure the smooth operation of both global and national supply chains.

According to the maritime labor report published by the Baltic International Maritime Council (BIMCO), Indonesia ranks third in the world as a supplier of seafarers, with approximately 51,000 officers and more than 92,000 ratings, following the Philippines and Russia. Recognizing this potential, PIS is committed to continuing the development of Indonesian maritime talent.

Through the 2025 Crewing Talent Scouting Scholarship, PIS and Pertamina Foundation aim to address this challenge by providing various types of scholarships. These include scholarships for students currently in semesters 5–8 of Maritime Education and Sea Practice (Prala), as well as equivalency scholarships for D3/D4 electrical engineering graduates to enable them to pursue careers as Electrician Technical Officers (ETO) on PIS-owned vessels.

Seven educational institutions are participating in the program: the Vocational School of Universitas Gadjah Mada, the Semarang Merchant Marine Polytechnic (PIP), the Jakarta Maritime Higher Education Institute (STIP), the Makassar Merchant Marine Polytechnic (PIP), the Surabaya Maritime Polytechnic, the Surabaya State Shipbuilding Polytechnic, and the Semarang State Polytechnic.

Agus Mashud S. Asngari, President Director of Pertamina Foundation, added, “We are proud to collaborate with PIS in launching this scholarship. This program not only provides an excellent educational opportunity for Indonesia’s youth but also plays a vital role in strengthening Indonesia’s role as a reliable maritime nation.”

The scholarship covers tuition fees, training, health insurance, graduation costs, living expenses, and pocket money. In addition to free education, scholarship recipients will also have opportunities to gain international experience in the global maritime industry as PIS seafarers.

Welcoming the initiative, Dean of the Vocational School at Universitas Gadjah Mada, Agus Muryono, expressed his appreciation: "We appreciate the strategic initiative taken by PIS and Pertamina Foundation in preparing competent seafarers. We hope that this program will have a positive impact on the advancement of vocational education in Indonesia and contribute to the development of the maritime industry.”

This scholarship program is part of PIS’s commitment to cultivating high-achieving Indonesian maritime talent and strengthening human resource readiness in the maritime sector, especially in response to the evolving global demands. Through this program, PIS aims to produce seafarers who are not only competent and of strong character but also ready to compete in the global market and uphold Indonesia’s reputation on the international stage.

