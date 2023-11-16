Plataran CEO Yozua Makes Named 2023 EY Entrepreneur of the Year

Jakarta. Yozua Makes, the chief executive officer and founder of the hospitality company Plataran Indonesia, recently won the title as the winner of the 2023 Ernst & Young (EY) Entrepreneur of the Year.

Yozua Makes is the first entrepreneur from the hospitality industry to hold the title of the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Indonesia. He also beat 10 other finalists who came from a wide range of sectors, including technology and transport. The awards judged the participants based on their entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth, and impact.

Yozua founded Plataran Indonesia in 2009. This hospitality and tourism company aims at the premium market segment with businesses ranging from hotels, resorts, venues, food and beverages, catering, cruise ships, and national parks, to property development. Plataran has operations in Jakarta, Puncak, Bandung, Borobudur, Bromo, Canggu, Ubud, West Bali National Park, Labuan Bajo, as well as Tokyo.

“Plataran is not just an institution, but it is a ‘purpose of life. Entrepreneurship is trusting oneself, team, and God, in the continuity of leadership for future generations,” Yozua was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

EY partner Jongki Widjaja also commented on Yozua’s entrepreneurship.

“Yozua is one of the unique, multi-talented Indonesian businessmen who are visionary, firm, persistent, tough, results-oriented, efficient, effective, professional, and of course always hands-on,” Jongki said.

“Under his leadership, Plataran reflects the story of the Indonesian Dream which has had a positive impact on Indonesia and all stakeholders," Jongki said.

Plataran considers itself a “true Indonesian icon” that is deeply rooted in ecotourism. It upholds #HospitalitywithImpact which is reflected in its contribution and commitment to nature, culture, and the Indonesian people via the Plataran for Earth, Plataran for the Heritage, and Plataran for the People.

As a “true national pide company”, Plataran is not only known for its high-quality products and services, but it also makes cross-sectoral partnerships and seeks to help local micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as local destinations that have not gotten enough spotlight, according to the company’s press release.

Yozua is the founder and managing partner of Makes & Partners law firm. He is also a member of the Indonesian Investment Authority (INA) supervisory board as well as that of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin). He also assumes the same role at the Indonesian Hotel and Restaurant Association. Yozua is a member of the Southeast Asia Advisory Panel of Temasek. As well as the expert council of the Indonesian Publicly Listed Companies Association. He teaches at the Faculty of Law at the University of Indonesia and Pelita Harapan University.

Yozua will represent Indonesia at the annual EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year 2024 Awards program next year in Monte Carlo, Monaco, and vie for the global entrepreneurship award alongside other EOY national winners from more than 60 countries.

