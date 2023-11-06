Plataran Garden Pawty: Saving Abandoned Animals with Plataran and Natha Satwa Nusantara

Jakarta. Plataran and Natha Satwa Nusantara have collaborated to host Plataran Garden Pawty at Eco City Park, Hutan Kota by Plataran on Saturday.

This event was attended by several prominent guests and influencers. They came exclusively with a mission to raise donations for abandoned animals through "A Bricks for Love" campaign.

Founder and CEO of Natha Satwa Nusantara Davina Veronica said Natha Satwa Nusantara is currently in the process of constructing a rehabilitation center for abandoned animals in Indonesia.

"A Brick for Love campaign is an integral part of this significant effort to provide the much-needed protection, care, and medical attention to these precious animals," Davina said.

Davina Veronica said the event was to introduce the vision and mission of the Natha Satwa Foundation. She revealed the foundation has been starting since 2014 and does not have a permanent location. She said their shelter will be sold by the owner, so the foundation needs a new place for their animal. Plataran is also delighted to collaborate with Natha Satwa Nusantara as a form of support, providing love to abandoned animals.

"Natha Satwa Nusantara is a foundation with a firm commitment to protect and advocate for the welfare of domestic animals. "Natha" in Sanskrit means "protector," reflecting the foundation's aspiration to be the Protector of Animals in Indonesia".

Through this event, Davina explained Plataran and Natha Satwa Nusantara aim to offer abandoned animals a good shelter and a brighter future. Additionally, as part of the ongoing efforts to enhance the lives of animals, Plataran has established a Pet Playground facility at Hutan Kota by Plataran, specifically intended for guests who want to play with their beloved pets.

Guests were invited to actively contribute to the cause by participating in the Charity Art Exhibition. In this exhibition, Natha Satwa Nusantara showcased several dog sculptures, each with its own compelling story. For example, the sculpture of Lady Rose, a guard dog at a terminal, who suffered injuries from being hit by a vehicle. Despite her injuries, Lady Rose returned to care for her puppies. This sculpture is dedicated to commemorate a mother's love for her offspring.

In this event, sculptures like Lady Rose and others were not just for display; guests had the opportunity to adopt these sculptures. The proceeds from the sale of these sculptures will be dedicated to supporting Natha Satwa Nusantara's mission to build shelters and provide care for abandoned animals.

The event was attended by animal lovers, notably Kaemita Boediono, Sharena and Ryan Delon, Baim and Artika Sari Devi, and Andini Effendi along with their furry buddies. All the guests enjoyed a delectable BBQ at Eco City Park, Hutan Kota by Plataran, an outdoor urban garden adorned with enchanting warm yellow lights against the backdrop of Jakarta’s skyscrapers.

The collaboration between Plataran and Natha Satwa Nusantara aimed to provide significant support for the 'A Brick for Love' campaign, thereby improving the well-being of abandoned animals.

