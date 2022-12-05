PLN Brings Power Supply to Cianjur Quake Evacuation Centers

State-owned utility firm PLN is providing temporary power connections to bring electricity to the evacuation centers of the Cianjur earthquake victims. (Photo Courtesy of PLN)

Cianjur. State-owned utility firm PLN is providing temporary power connections to bring power supply to the Cianjur earthquake evacuation centers.

According to Muhammad Hermansyah, the PLN customer service manager in Cianjur, people could immediately use power a day after the earthquake. PLN has also helped set up and connect power to 39 evacuation centers.

“We have helped bring power through temporary connections to 39 out of 137 evacuation centers. If any institution, community group, or government would like to apply for a temporary power connection, please contact us via PLN Mobile,” Hermansyah said.

Hermansyah added that PLN was also inspecting and monitoring the power supply at these evacuation centers 24/7. The company is also coordinating with other parties such as the Local Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD), Kodim 0608 or the Cianjur Military Command, and village officials.

“By coordinating and collaborating with various stakeholders, the post-earthquake recovery in Cianjur would be faster and more precise. For instance, when it comes to power generation. If there is any report of power disturbances or damaged electrical assets, PLN would be able to take care of it quickly,” Hermansyah said.

PLN has deployed 251 staff to safeguard the power supply in Cianjur and take care of all sorts of the public’s needs related to power. PLN has also readied 30 technical services cars, one work-on-voltage (PDKB) car, 6 mobile substation units, 21 generators, and 7 crane vehicles.

Not only does PLN supply power, but the company has also distributed food donations, personal care, clothes, and other needs.

“I would like to thank PLN for quickly supplying power to our evacuation post. Thank you for the support, PLN,” Dedi Ucok, an evacuee at the Gasol evacuation post in Cugenang, said.